Jordana Shares Yot Club Collaboration 'Safe House'

Jordana released her incredible new record Face The Wall last Summer.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

Twenty-two year old artist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jordana and Mississippi-raised, New York-based musician Yot Club release a collaboration today. Four years in the making, since the two of them met and began to support one another via the Soundcloud community in 2018, “Safe House” is out today. 

Jordana released her incredible new record Face The Wall last Summer, and quickly followed it up with new EP I'm Doing Well, Thanks For Asking, both to combined acclaim from The New York Times, Pitchfork, The FADER, Stereogum, and more. What also followed was a massive amount of touring which included festival slots at Pitchfork Paris and London, Firefly Festival, sold-out headline dates, support tours with Local Natives, Remi Wolf and Wallows, and much more.

Ryan Kaiser, the producer and musician known as Yot Club, released his debut record off the grid last spring, following up the platinum-certified hit, “YKWIM?”. The music – a charming, mischievous, and carefully-curated mix of watery bedroom guitar pop, wonky power pop, and trippy, bleached surf rock – has been championed by Rolling Stone, FLOOD, Earmilk, Sirius XMU, Sirius Alt Nation, NPR and BBC Radio 1&6. Last year’s full length release was followed up by a sold out US tour and festival slots at Pitchfork London, Iceland Airwaves, Hinterland, End Of The Road, Pickathon, The Great Escape, and Manchester Psych.

Jordana Tour Dates:

w/ Dev Lemons

09-22 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

09-23 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

09-24 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern

09-26 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (Back Room)

09-27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

09-29 - Austin, TX - 3Ten

09-30 - Dallas, TX - Dada

10-03 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

10-05 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy

10-06 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation

10-07 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

10-09 - Portland, OR - Holocene

10-10 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

10-11 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

10-13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby

10-14 - Denver, CO - Marquis

10-17 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St

10-18 - Chicago, IL - SPACE

10-20 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10-21 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel

Photo Credit: Brittany O’Brien



