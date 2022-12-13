Jordan Siwek Releases New Single 'Two Roads'

Serving as the catalyst to a long, illustrious and continued musical career, actor and singer/songwriter/instrumentalist Jordan Siwek's beginnings as Gavroche in Broadway's Les Miserable stamped the start of a journey he never could have expected. Now, attracting notable musicians and celebrities on platforms like TikTok, Jordan has found independent success both on stage and behind the screen, demonstrating his versatile growth as a talented multidisciplinary creative.



Recently, Jordan released a new single called "Two Roads" to all streaming platforms. Brilliantly executed, the ballad pulls inspiration from Robert Frost's poem The Road Not Taken, a notable tale of inner turmoil due to the dilemma of a person standing at a road with diversion. With soaring, Broadway-trained vocals, Jordan captures the paralyzing feeling of indecisiveness, especially as it pertains to a decision that could change the very course of his life. While the message seems heavy, Jordan's songwriting always focuses on turning the darkness into light by bringing positive messages of unity and hope to an increasingly divided world.

Listen below!

Critically-acclaimed, Jordan has released several successful singles in addition to his debut album "Sun Inside You". Having won a Global Music Award for Best Album, Jordan was also the recipient of the 2018 LA Music Critic Award for Best Pop Artist. Later on, the Official Music Video for his original song "Lover and a Giver" won the honor of Best Music Video at over six film festivals and was awarded Best Original Song at the 2019 Williamsburg International Film and Music Competition. His song "Never Give Up" also won Honorable Mention for the 2019 Empower Posi Awards.



Jordan's TikTok presence has gone viral with over 560k followers to date. His account, @pianojordan delivers addictive piano karaoke videos that thousands of people from all over the world sing along with. Top tier celebrities such as Tove Lo and Javier Colon (winner of Season 1 of The Voice) have both sung with Jordan virtually on TikTok duets. Inspired by the legendary songs of The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Billy Joel, and John Legend, Jordan draws his musical motivation from any genre of music which revels in beautifully catchy melodies and lyrics and "Two Roads" certainly does not disappoint.