Jordan Lehning Returns With New Album 'Three Colored Wall' On August 6

Nashville producer/composer and singer/songwriter Jordan Lehning has announced his new album Three Colored Wall will release on August 6 via Tone Tree. Along with the announcement, he shares the hypnotic debut single "Static," which acts as an introduction to the album's immersive sonic landscape. Atwood Magazine praised the song, saying "A soothing and haunting hypnosis, the enchanting 'Static' offers a rich release of tension as Lehning poetically pieces apart the pain of life and the fear of accepting death."

"This piece serves as an introduction to the sonic landscape of the album," explains Lehning. "'Static' is a promise of the stasis that awaits. A jet stream leaves an 'x' in the sky marking our destination in the hereafter." He continues, "This was the first to be written and recorded in the collection. It has to do also with the pain of life and the fear of accepting death."

Jordan Lehning's most intimate and thought-provoking release to date, Three Colored Wall offers an eclectic palette of analog and electronic sounds fit for his ever-shifting vocal delivery, which swings from jaunty pop charm one moment to moody apprehension the next. Completed ten years after he first began recording it, the riveting collection of songs examines grief from three time frames - past, present and future. Though he draws from a well of his own personal experience, Lehning constructed the album like a book of short stories, with a series of dark and transportive fairy tales told from the perspective of a variety of different characters all reckoning with death and loss.

"I started making this album ten years ago," says Lehning, "and revisiting it felt like knocking on the door of someone else's house. I've changed so much over the past decade, but this record has been waiting there in the shadows the whole time, a piece of unfinished business I always knew I'd come back to."

The son of legendary country music producer Kyle Lehning (Randy Travis, George Jones, Waylon Jennings), Jordan Lehning grew up in Nashville, TN, where he developed an early passion for classical and experimental music. He has made a name for himself as a celebrated producer working with Rodney Crowell, Andrew Combs, Caitlin Rose, and Joshua Hedley, in addition to writing and tracking string arrangements for Kacey Musgraves, Burt Bacharach, Brett Eldridge, Leon Bridges and countless more, but he has also established a reputation as an immensely talented artist in his own right. His 2020 release Little Idols garnered widespread acclaim from press including American Songwriter, Atwood Magazine, Indie Shuffle, The Bluegrass Situation and NPR's All Songs Considered, with Ann Powers calling it "rich and inventive" and Robin Hilton declaring "Every time I hear a record like this an angel gets its wings. It's just so perfect."

