Jordan Jay Releases Debut EP, DEJA VU

After releasing singles for seven years as a solo artist, renowned electronic dance music producer and DJ Jordan Jay releases his debut EP, Deja Vu, which positions him as the most exciting new Dutch DJ/producer to infiltrate commercial dance/pop.

The lead single "Deja Vu" was written by Jordan himself with vocals by French Original. This EP is full of songs he wrote and produced by himself or together with his talented friends.

"I've always wanted to do an EP, but earlier in my career I've released on many different labels," says Jordan. "After starting our own label in 2021, all my releases are with our own label HMG. Because of this, I finally had the opportunity to do Deja Vu. My early releases leaned much more toward club EDM. Since then I've gradually gone more Dance/Pop crossover."

With 400,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, Jordan Jay is a Dutch DJ/producer who made a name for himself in the Future House scene (signing on Don Diablo's HEXAGON, Spinnin', Universal and with collaborations with the likes of Breathe Carolina and The Him). With over 50 million streams on Spotify alone, Jordan Jay's releases have reached 3 times Global Dance Chart (Radio 538, biggest Dutch station), rotation on Sirius XM and Energy (NRJ). Jordan Jay previously played: Animal Sound Main Stage (biggest festival in Spain), headlined a Japan tour with DJ Mag and played a lot of ADE gigs including Don Diablo's HEXAGON label party, Future House Music label party, Asian Invasion, Matt Nash & Friends. He has also produced Official Remixes for Ava Max, Salem Ilese, Afrojack, Icona Pop. Collabs with The Him and Breathe Carolina.

As part of the duo HUTS, Jordan was previously nominated for Best Upcoming Artist by the Future House Music Awards.

What's next for Jordan?

"The direction I'm headed is more of the same, which will gradually change over time, towards what I think is cool, and a mix with what is popular."

Listen to Deja Vu now on Spotify.

