Jordan Jay Releases Debut EP, DEJA VU

The lead single "Deja Vu" was written by Jordan himself with vocals by French Original.

Feb. 10, 2023  

After releasing singles for seven years as a solo artist, renowned electronic dance music producer and DJ Jordan Jay releases his debut EP, Deja Vu, which positions him as the most exciting new Dutch DJ/producer to infiltrate commercial dance/pop.

The lead single "Deja Vu" was written by Jordan himself with vocals by French Original. This EP is full of songs he wrote and produced by himself or together with his talented friends.

"I've always wanted to do an EP, but earlier in my career I've released on many different labels," says Jordan. "After starting our own label in 2021, all my releases are with our own label HMG. Because of this, I finally had the opportunity to do Deja Vu. My early releases leaned much more toward club EDM. Since then I've gradually gone more Dance/Pop crossover."

With 400,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, Jordan Jay is a Dutch DJ/producer who made a name for himself in the Future House scene (signing on Don Diablo's HEXAGON, Spinnin', Universal and with collaborations with the likes of Breathe Carolina and The Him). With over 50 million streams on Spotify alone, Jordan Jay's releases have reached 3 times Global Dance Chart (Radio 538, biggest Dutch station), rotation on Sirius XM and Energy (NRJ). Jordan Jay previously played: Animal Sound Main Stage (biggest festival in Spain), headlined a Japan tour with DJ Mag and played a lot of ADE gigs including Don Diablo's HEXAGON label party, Future House Music label party, Asian Invasion, Matt Nash & Friends. He has also produced Official Remixes for Ava Max, Salem Ilese, Afrojack, Icona Pop. Collabs with The Him and Breathe Carolina.

As part of the duo HUTS, Jordan was previously nominated for Best Upcoming Artist by the Future House Music Awards.

What's next for Jordan?

"The direction I'm headed is more of the same, which will gradually change over time, towards what I think is cool, and a mix with what is popular."

Listen to Deja Vu now on Spotify.

Ivan & Alyosha Share New Single Gold Photo
Ivan & Alyosha Share New Single 'Gold'
After releasing their stirring cover of Radiohead’s “High & Dry,” last year, Seattle folk-rock favorites, Ivan & Alyosha, make a triumphant return with their first taste of new music since 2020. “Gold” is a powerful, emotive song that reflects on past regrets but holds hope for the future.
Morgan James to Release Nobodys Fool Album in March Photo
Morgan James to Release 'Nobody's Fool' Album in March
The album is a 90s-style R&B album, which includes collaborations with Raphael Saadiq, Memphis saxophonist Lannie McMillan (Silk Sonic, Al Green), and producers/songwriters Sam Watters and Louis Biancaniello (Kelly Clarkson, Anastacia) in addition to her husband and musical collaborator Doug Wamble, who co-wrote, arranged, and produced the album.
TRY and RAC Team Up For Fire Sign Remix Photo
TRY and RAC Team Up For 'Fire Sign' Remix
TRY shared a club-ready RAC remix of last month’s “Fire Sign” featuring Mikky Ekko. The track came complete with a vividly colored video directed by Sam on location in Mumbai, India, choreographed by Longinus Fernandes (Slumdog Millionaire).
Peking Duk Release New Single I Want You Feat. Darren Hayes Photo
Peking Duk Release New Single 'I Want You' Feat. Darren Hayes
Peking Duk, the Australian electronic dance music duo, has dropped their highly anticipated new single 'I Want You' featuring Darren Hayes of Savage Garden. This collaboration is a fusion of Peking Duk's signature beats and Darren Hayes' soulful vocals, creating a catchy and upbeat track that is guaranteed to have fans on their feet.

