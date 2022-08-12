Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jordan Davis Releases New Track 'Next Thing You Know'

Jordan Davis Releases New Track 'Next Thing You Know'

The new single is now available on streaming platforms now.

Aug. 10, 2022  

Multi-Platinum MCA Nashville hitmaker Jordan Davis continues to rack up streams and engage his fans with his latest music.

The chart-topping entertainer's new single, "What My World Spins Around," has garnered more than 50 MILLION streams since hitting country radio airwaves in June. Written by Davis, Matt Dragstrem and Ryan Hurd and produced by Paul DiGiovanni, Davis performed the hit on NBC's TODAY this week (8/9).

Today, Davis shared his new track "Next Thing You Know" as a continuation of releases from his highly anticipated upcoming album. Written by Davis, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne, and Greylan James, "Next Thing You Know" is available everywhere.

"Next Thing You Know" follows his current single "What My World Spins Around" and is the latest glimpse at new music from Davis, who, with his 2X Platinum-Certified single "Buy Dirt" (feat. Luke Bryan), topped the Country radio airplay charts for two weeks and amassed more than 626 MILLION global streams.

"Buy Dirt" tallied multiple awards nominations as a finalist for Top Country Song at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 55th CMA Awards, and for Music Event, Single, and Song of the Year at the 57th ACM Awards. Davis delivered high-profile performances of the song on both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In addition to releasing new music, Davis is set to headline back-to-back nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium this fall (9/27 and 9/28) for the first time, and will join Luke Combs as direct support on The Middle of Somewhere Tour through December. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.

A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Jordan Davis recently scored his fourth No. 1 hit, "Buy Dirt" (feat. Luke Bryan) from his 2021 EP, co-writing every track on the eight-song project apart from the John Prine-inspired "Blow Up Your TV."

Davis previously notched three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-Certified "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot," Double Platinum-Certified "Singles You Up" and Platinum-Certified "Take It From Me," each featured on his Gold-Certified debut album, Home State. Awarded Best New Country Artist at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, he is a two-time nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year and was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018.

Davis has amassed 3.5 BILLION streams worldwide and appeared on Ellen, Good Morning America, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, TODAY and more. He has previously toured with artists including Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts, Old Dominion, Jake Owen and Kip Moore.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch Davis perform the single here:




