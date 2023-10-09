Jordan Davis 'Damn Good Time' World Tour Coming to the UK & Europe

Multi-Platinum hit-maker Jordan Davis, one of country music's biggest recent stars, will return to the UK & Europe next year for a highly-anticipated series of shows – an extension of his current ‘Damn Good Time' tour in the US.

Having previously visited the UK with Old Dominion in 2019, followed by a Special Guest spot at the ‘Country to Country' events earlier this year, Jordan has been keen to get back over here with his full headline show…

“The fans over there have always been so supportive and I am getting to extend the tour to more cities then we've ever been to before,” he exclaims. “And I can't wait to get out there and play music off this new record for everyone. I honestly can't wait."

The list of UK dates is as follows:

FEBRUARY 2024

Tue 13 February - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Wed 14 February - Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Fri 16 February - O2 Institute, Birmingham

Sat 17 February - O2 Academy, Bristol

Sun 18 February - O2 Ritz, Manchester

Tue 20 February - O2 Academy, Glasgow



Ticket link here: https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist-jordan-davis-1442211

General on-sale will be on Friday, 13 October at 10am.

These six shows are preceded by a run of dates in Europe, with support across the tour coming from Ashley Cooke.

Bluebird Days, Jordan's second studio album, released earlier this year via Snakefarm in the UK, includes the US 2 x Platinum US No. 1 single, ‘Buy Dirt', which earned the Shreveport, Louisiana native his first ‘Song of the Year' win at the 2022 CMA Awards. A well as collecting a host of other accolades, nominations and awards, ‘Buy Dirt' (feat. Luke Bryan), stands as one of the most-streamed country songs of the past two years.



Other notable tracks include ‘Next Thing You Know' and ‘What My World Spins Around', a US Country Airplay No. 1. Bluebird Days is the follow-up to Jordan's 2018's Home State debut, which included the Platinum-selling US No. 1 hits ‘Singles You Up', ‘Take It from Me' and ‘Slow Dance in a Parking Lot'.