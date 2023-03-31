Jonathan Young To Release New Single 'Army Of The Damned'

Howard Benson and Neil Sanderson, co-founders of Judge and Jury Records, today announced the release of "Army Of The Damned" the new single from singer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and YouTuber Jonathan Young. Matthew K. Heafy (frontman, guitarist, lead vocalist of popular metal band Trivium) joins Young on the single, which is set for release on all digital outlets on April 11, 2023.

With over 2 million subscribers on YouTube alone, Jonathan Young started building his loyal following of fans by reimagining the songs of pop culture with a new twist. By performing songs in styles ranging from dark symphonic metal all the way to 80's influenced keytar-fusion jazz to outrageous metal covers of classic songs, Young has racked up over 250 million streams just by himself.

In speaking about the single, Young says, "I wrote 'Army of the Damned' to express a lot of my feelings of anger about the voices & truths of my generation being ignored and silenced by those in power. It felt right to make this a dark and epic symphonic metal song, and my good friend Matthew K. Heafy of Trivium was kind enough to lend his screaming and shredding to the track."

This is the 4th single from Jonathan Young's upcoming album Children of Night to be released on Judge and Jury Records. Young caught the attention of Grammy winning producer Howard Benson and record-breaking songwriter & drummer Neil Sanderson of Three Days Grace in 2021. Young now co-produces music alongside them as a member of their world-renowned production team and are working together on Young's upcoming original album, set for release in the summer of 2023.

Judge and Jury Records is an independent record label based in Los Angeles, CA that was founded in 2019 by Howard Benson and Neil Sanderson. Throughout his career, co-founder Howard Benson has sold over 60 million albums, accruing 25 billion+ streams producing for artists such as My Chemical Romance, P.O.D., Skillet, Three Days Grace, Seether, Daughtry, Kelly Clarkson, and many more.

Fellow Judge and Jury Records co-founder Neil Sanderson has seen similar success himself from being songwriter and co-founder of Three Days Grace. With over 10 million albums sold and 22 #1 songs at rock radio, he has most recently cemented himself as the #1 Loudwire artist of 2022.

Capitalizing off the experience and expertise of these two, Judge & Jury is dedicated to discovering and promoting emerging talent in the music industry. With a strong focus on rock, metal, and music creator influencers, Judge and Jury Records has quickly made a name for itself as a leading tastemaker in the independent music scene.