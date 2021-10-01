Jonathan Antoine Releases Cover of 'The Prayer' From New Holiday Album

Following the success of Jonathan Antoine's first ever Christmas album ChristmasLand, the powerhouse UK tenor has announced the release of ChristmasLand Platinum Edition, a very special version featuring brand new tracks and a bonus DVD, out on November 19. Jonathan will also perform a Christmas concert at London's stunning Cadogan Hall on November 18th which leads into a multi-week North American tour.

Antoine has released his cover of "The Prayer", available now.

The album also features a bonus DVD, featuring Jonathan's Christmas 2020 livestream in full, filmed last year at the prestigious Union Chapel in Islington, as well as music videos to accompany tracks "Amazing Grace" and "These Are The Special Times," the latter of which was rewritten especially for Jonathan by legendary American songwriter Diane Warren.

Additionally, Jonathan will give his very first Christmas concert on November 18th. ChristmasLand Live will take place at the stunning Cadogan Hall in London, where he will be backed by a pianist and string section in a stripped back performance, showcasing his raw talent and remarkable vocal prowess.

Jonathan became a global sensation at the age of 17, following an astounding audition on Britain's Got Talent, which went on to become the world's most viewed television audition of any performer in history. He later released two best-selling albums with his singing partner, Charlotte Jaconelli, before going on to have further success as a solo artist and becoming the youngest tenor to achieve a #1 classical album.

