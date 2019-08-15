Jonas Brothers Will Perform on MTV's VMAs

Aug. 15, 2019  
Jonas Brothers Will Perform on MTV's VMAs

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Jonas Brothers will perform on this year's MTV Video Music Awards from a special remote location in New Jersey. This will be their first time performing on the award show in a decade.

The Jonas Brothers reunited in March after a six year hiatus to release their now-hit single "Sucker" and their new album "Happiness Begins."

Nick Jonas starred on Broadway in the 2012 revival of How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying--he also played Chip in Beauty and the Beast as a child.

Listen to "Sucker" here:

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Frightened Rabbit Release Documentary on the Making of 'Tiny Changes - A Celebration of The Midnight Organ Fight'
  • Jonas Brothers Will Perform on MTV's VMAs
  • Breaking Glass Pictures and OUTshine Film Festival Present ALL MALE, ALL NUDE: JOHNSONS September 15
  • LOVE, SIMON Series at Disney+ Casts Lead Actor