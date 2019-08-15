Jonas Brothers Will Perform on MTV's VMAs

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Jonas Brothers will perform on this year's MTV Video Music Awards from a special remote location in New Jersey. This will be their first time performing on the award show in a decade.

The Jonas Brothers reunited in March after a six year hiatus to release their now-hit single "Sucker" and their new album "Happiness Begins."

Nick Jonas starred on Broadway in the 2012 revival of How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying--he also played Chip in Beauty and the Beast as a child.

Listen to "Sucker" here:

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





