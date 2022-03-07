Jon Pardi Sets Attendance Record at RODEOHOUSTON Debut with Nearly 73,000 Fans

CMA and ACM Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi sold out the famed RodeoHouston in his debut appearance on Saturday night, selling 72,859 tickets - the highest paid attendance of the year so far.

Pardi was supposed to perform in 2020 until COVID cut that season short and 2021's rodeo was canceled. After a long two years, Pardi was finally able to make his debut on the rotating stage and posted this recap on his Instagram of the milestone evening. "It only took us two years, but we finally made it," Pardi told the crowd.

Pardi's RodeoHouston debut comes after his "Ain't Always the Cowboy Tour" announcement last month and first look at his highly anticipated upcoming studio release with "Last Night Lonely." The fiddle and steel-drenched track further etches Pardi's "long-lasting mark on the genre" and is "country all the way, delivered with a charming drawl, toe-tapping rhythm and some dandy fiddle-and-guitar accompaniment. Hit bound" (MusicRow).

This follows Pardi's critically acclaimed third album, Heartache Medication. Nominated for Album of the Year by both the CMA and ACM, Heartache Medication was named one of Rolling Stone's Best Country Albums of 2019 while standing as the only country album on the Los Angeles Times "Best Albums of the Year" list. With an impressive ability to carve his own path proving "the kind of country music multiple generations came to know, and love can still work on a mass scale" (Variety), Pardi's instantly identifiable twang, fiddle, and steel guitars "apply new ideas to country's old sounds" (Los Angeles Times). Lauded as a "hero in the making" (Variety), he continues to "bring authenticity back into Country music" (People).

Jon Pardi's Ain't Always The Cowboy Tour

7/14: Irving, TX | Toyota Music Factory - Texas Lottery Plaza

7/15: Belton, TX | Bell County Expo Center

7/16: Oklahoma City, OK | Zoo Amphitheatre

7/22: Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

7/23: Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amp

7/24: Airway Heights, WA | Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Pend Oreille Pavilion

8/4: Inglewood, CA | YouTube Theater

8/5: Santa Barbara, CA | Santa Barbara Bowl

8/6: Las Vegas, NV | Red Rock Casino

8/19: Lampe, MO | Black Oak Amp

8/20: Terre Haute, IN | The Mill

8/25: Raleigh NC | Red Hat Amp

8/27: Sharpsburg, KY | Barnyard Amp

9/8: Rochester, MN | Mayo Civic Center Park

9/9: Milwaukee, WI | BMO Harris Pavilion

9/10: Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amp

9/15: Bridgeport, CT | Hartford Healthcare Amp

9/16: Big Flats, NY | Summer Stage @ Tags

9/17: Huber Heights, OH | Rose Music Center

9/22: New York, NY | Pier 17- the rooftop

9/23: Gilford, NH | Bank of NH Pavilion

9/24: Boston, MA | Leader Bank Pavilion

9/29: Southaven, MS | Landers Center

9/30: Huntsville, AL | Von Braun Center

10/1: Nashville, TN | Ascend Amp