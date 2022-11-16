Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Joji's 'Smithereens' Debuts at #1 on Billboard's Alternative Albums Chart

Joji's 'Smithereens' Debuts at #1 on Billboard's Alternative Albums Chart

SMITHEREENS also reached new heights on the Spotify Global Charts.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Joji's highly-awaited album SMITHEREENS (released November 4 via 88rising / Warner Records) has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Alternative Albums Chart and cinched the #5 spot on the Billboard 200, marking the critically lauded artist's third Top 5 Billboard 200 debut. (His previous album Nectar and his first album BALLADS 1 both debuted at #3 on the album chart.)

SMITHEREENS also reached new heights on the Spotify Global Charts, with all nine of the album's songs currently charting, and bowed out at #2 on the Spotify Top Albums USA chart. SMITHEREENS topped the charts overseas, making Top 5 entries in Australia (#3) and Norway (#4); and Top 15 in Sweden (#11), the United Kingdom (#13), and Ireland (#15).

His recently announced shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City and The Kia Forum in Los Angeles SOLD-OUT entirely during pre-sale less than a week after they were announced. See below for a full list of upcoming performances.

Additionally, the powerfully melancholic album standout "Die For You" debuted at #53 on the Billboard Hot 100. Joji has four prior entries on the Billboard Hot 100 - "Glimpse of Us" (No. 10, June 2022), "Run" (No. 68, February 2020), "SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK" (No. 69, November 2019), and "Sanctuary" (No. 80, June 2019).

Anchored by one of the most commanding choruses Joji has ever written and sung, SMITHEREENS' debut single "Glimpse of Us" broke several records. It is the first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 song for Joji's acclaimed label, 88rising, in addition to the music collective's first #1 on the Spotify Global and U.S. Charts.

Since its release in June, the single reached the #9 spot on Mediabase's Top 40 chart as his first-ever top 40 radio record. The song received an RIAA platinum certification in the US, Australia & Canada with over 844 million global streams to date and is Joji's highest-ever Billboard Top 100, peaking at #8.

It also made significant debuts on Billboard's Top Streaming Songs and Global 200 charts and remained in the top 3 on the Spotify Global and U.S. charts for over a month. "Glimpse of Us" is nominated in the 2022 ARIA Awards "Song of the Year" category and its Dan Streit-directed video won "Best Editing" at the UK Music Video Awards.

Upcoming Tour Dates

December 3 & 4, 2022 - Head In The Clouds Jakarta - Jakarta, ID

December 8th, 2022 - Thunderdome, Bangkok, Thailand *SOLD OUT

December 9 & 10, 2022 - Head In The Clouds Manila, Manila, PH

January 30th, 2023 - Laneway Festival, Auckland, NZ

February 4th, 2023 - Laneway Festival, Brisbane, AUS

February 5th, 2023 - Laneway Festival, Sydney, AUS

February 10th, 2023 - Laneway Festival, Adelaide, AUS

February 11th, 2023 - Laneway Festival, Melbourne, AUS

February 12th, 2023 - Laneway Festival, Perth, AUS

May 6, 2023 - Madison Square Garden, New York, NY *SOLD OUT

May 13, 2023- The Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA *SOLD OUT

August 17, 2023 - Gunnersbury Park, London, UK

Over the course of his career, Joji has become one of the industry's most enthralling and enigmatic artists, with over 13 billion streams to date. Joji's last album Nectar, released in September 2020, debuted at #1 on Spotify's inaugural US Weekly Top 50 Albums chart, #1 on Billboard's Independent albums chart, and #3 on the Billboard 200.

Joji has three prior entries on the Billboard Hot 100 - "Sanctuary" (No. 80, June 2019), "SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK" (No. 69, November 2019) and "Run" (No. 68, February 2020). Joji made his national television debut on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2020.



Gregory Griffin Releases New Single The Dollar General Song Photo
Gregory Griffin Releases New Single 'The Dollar General Song'
Coming on the heels of 2021's well-received single 'Salt Flats', Griffin is settling into a more organic songwriting approach, finding a groove in his new hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. Racking up 40,000+ streams on Spotify, 'Salt Flats' was added to the Indigo, New Music Nashville and Emerging Americana playlists.
G. Finesse Taps Harry Styles Live Band Trumpeter for Keep the Fame Photo
G. Finesse Taps Harry Styles' Live Band Trumpeter for 'Keep the Fame'
“Keep The Fame” is a musical triumph, featuring luminescent live instrumentation from Pretty Lights Live Band and Break Science keyboardist Borahm Lee, Harry Styles trumpeter Parris Fleming, and Tauk drummer Isaac Teel.
Maddox Lim Releases New Single Pick You Up Photo
Maddox Lim Releases New Single 'Pick You Up'
“Pick You Up” is Maddox Lim’s second release since he embarked on a promising solo project. The tween singer-songwriter had previously become known for his performance as the lead singer of the indie band Rooted – where he cultivated the 80s pop-rock-inspired melodies and influences he brings to the track.
Matt B Scores GRAMMY Nomination for Best Global Music Performance Photo
Matt B Scores GRAMMY Nomination for Best Global Music Performance
Global R&B artist Matt B has received a GRAMMY Nomination in the category for Best Global Music Performance for his song “Gimme Love” featuring Ugandan superstar Eddy Kenzo, who is also the first East African artist to ever receive the honor of a GRAMMY nomination.

From This Author - Michael Major


G. Finesse Taps Harry Styles' Live Band Trumpeter for 'Keep the Fame'G. Finesse Taps Harry Styles' Live Band Trumpeter for 'Keep the Fame'
November 15, 2022

“Keep The Fame” is a musical triumph, featuring luminescent live instrumentation from Pretty Lights Live Band and Break Science keyboardist Borahm Lee, Harry Styles trumpeter Parris Fleming, and Tauk drummer Isaac Teel.
Maddox Lim Releases New Single 'Pick You Up'Maddox Lim Releases New Single 'Pick You Up'
November 15, 2022

“Pick You Up” is Maddox Lim’s second release since he embarked on a promising solo project. The tween singer-songwriter had previously become known for his performance as the lead singer of the indie band Rooted – where he cultivated the 80s pop-rock-inspired melodies and influences he brings to the track.
Matt B Scores GRAMMY Nomination for Best Global Music PerformanceMatt B Scores GRAMMY Nomination for Best Global Music Performance
November 15, 2022

Global R&B artist Matt B has received a GRAMMY Nomination in the category for Best Global Music Performance for his song “Gimme Love” featuring Ugandan superstar Eddy Kenzo, who is also the first East African artist to ever receive the honor of a GRAMMY nomination.
ATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER Comedy Special to Air on HBO in DecemberATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER Comedy Special to Air on HBO in December
November 15, 2022

The HBO Original comedy special ATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER, written and performed by comedian and actress Atsuko Okatsuka. Directed by Tig Notaro, ATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER reveals a burgeoning talent with an unparalleled blithe charm as she expertly peels back the layers of her upbringing. Watch the new video trailer now!
Brandi Carlile Nominated for Seven GRAMMY AwardsBrandi Carlile Nominated for Seven GRAMMY Awards
November 15, 2022

Brandi Carlile is nominated for seven awards at the 65th GRAMMY Awards: Album of the Year (In These Silent Days), Record of the Year (“You And Me On The Rock” feat. Lucius), Best Americana Album (In These Silent Days), Best Americana Performance (“You And Me On The Rock” feat. Lucius), and more.