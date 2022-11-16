Joji's 'Smithereens' Debuts at #1 on Billboard's Alternative Albums Chart

Joji's highly-awaited album SMITHEREENS (released November 4 via 88rising / Warner Records) has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Alternative Albums Chart and cinched the #5 spot on the Billboard 200, marking the critically lauded artist's third Top 5 Billboard 200 debut. (His previous album Nectar and his first album BALLADS 1 both debuted at #3 on the album chart.)

SMITHEREENS also reached new heights on the Spotify Global Charts, with all nine of the album's songs currently charting, and bowed out at #2 on the Spotify Top Albums USA chart. SMITHEREENS topped the charts overseas, making Top 5 entries in Australia (#3) and Norway (#4); and Top 15 in Sweden (#11), the United Kingdom (#13), and Ireland (#15).

His recently announced shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City and The Kia Forum in Los Angeles SOLD-OUT entirely during pre-sale less than a week after they were announced. See below for a full list of upcoming performances.

Additionally, the powerfully melancholic album standout "Die For You" debuted at #53 on the Billboard Hot 100. Joji has four prior entries on the Billboard Hot 100 - "Glimpse of Us" (No. 10, June 2022), "Run" (No. 68, February 2020), "SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK" (No. 69, November 2019), and "Sanctuary" (No. 80, June 2019).

Anchored by one of the most commanding choruses Joji has ever written and sung, SMITHEREENS' debut single "Glimpse of Us" broke several records. It is the first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 song for Joji's acclaimed label, 88rising, in addition to the music collective's first #1 on the Spotify Global and U.S. Charts.

Since its release in June, the single reached the #9 spot on Mediabase's Top 40 chart as his first-ever top 40 radio record. The song received an RIAA platinum certification in the US, Australia & Canada with over 844 million global streams to date and is Joji's highest-ever Billboard Top 100, peaking at #8.

It also made significant debuts on Billboard's Top Streaming Songs and Global 200 charts and remained in the top 3 on the Spotify Global and U.S. charts for over a month. "Glimpse of Us" is nominated in the 2022 ARIA Awards "Song of the Year" category and its Dan Streit-directed video won "Best Editing" at the UK Music Video Awards.

Upcoming Tour Dates

December 3 & 4, 2022 - Head In The Clouds Jakarta - Jakarta, ID

December 8th, 2022 - Thunderdome, Bangkok, Thailand *SOLD OUT

December 9 & 10, 2022 - Head In The Clouds Manila, Manila, PH

January 30th, 2023 - Laneway Festival, Auckland, NZ

February 4th, 2023 - Laneway Festival, Brisbane, AUS

February 5th, 2023 - Laneway Festival, Sydney, AUS

February 10th, 2023 - Laneway Festival, Adelaide, AUS

February 11th, 2023 - Laneway Festival, Melbourne, AUS

February 12th, 2023 - Laneway Festival, Perth, AUS

May 6, 2023 - Madison Square Garden, New York, NY *SOLD OUT

May 13, 2023- The Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA *SOLD OUT

August 17, 2023 - Gunnersbury Park, London, UK

Over the course of his career, Joji has become one of the industry's most enthralling and enigmatic artists, with over 13 billion streams to date. Joji's last album Nectar, released in September 2020, debuted at #1 on Spotify's inaugural US Weekly Top 50 Albums chart, #1 on Billboard's Independent albums chart, and #3 on the Billboard 200.

Joji has three prior entries on the Billboard Hot 100 - "Sanctuary" (No. 80, June 2019), "SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK" (No. 69, November 2019) and "Run" (No. 68, February 2020). Joji made his national television debut on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2020.