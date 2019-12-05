Johnossi Releases Video for 'Longer The Wait, Harder They Fall'

Swedish Grammy Award winning duo, Johnossi have made their return with triumphant single, Longer The Wait, Harder The Fall, via BMG Records, with a new music video performed in their Stockholm rehearsal space.



Watch the video below!



The song was the entry point and first single from their forthcoming sixth album due for release early 2020 - their first since the release of their Blood Jungle album released back in February 2017.



The new single and album was produced by legendary Swedish producer, Pelle Gunnerfeldt (The Hives, Viagra Boys, Refused etc) after the band locked themselves away in a mansion 50 minutes north of Stockholm during September this year to record the full album.



For the music video of the single, they located themselves on familiar ground - their very own used and abused Stockholm rehearsal space, where they have spent hours, days, months and years writing music and working on their craft.



"We wanted a raw performance video in a natural habit - so what´s better then in our very own rehearsal space", explain Johnossi. "We´ve worked previously with director Peder Bergstrand and love working with him. He knows us well and being a musician himself he knew exactly what we were after and captured it perfectly in our own space and added his signature visual graphic effects on top."



"We wanted to find a theme that matched the song's raw energy and feeling of honesty. When I first heard the guitar kick into the chorus, it sounded like lightning hit the speakers - and right about there we knew what we had to do," laughs director Peder Bergstrand.



Johnossi have toured extensively throughout their career in Scandinavia, Europe but also in the US and Japan, both headlining and as support to other acts like The Hives, Green Day, Shout Out Louds, Lykke Li and The Soundtrack of Our Lives.



See them live on tour in Europe in March 2020 at the following shows before they play European festival dates in the summer.

Johnossi European tour 2020 (tickets are on sale)

20 March Leipzig (GER) Felsenkeller

21 March Vienna (AT) Flex

22 March Munich (GER) Muffathalle

23 March Zürich (CH) X-Tra

25 March Frankfurt (GER) Batchkapp

27 March Berlin (GER) Columbiahalle

28 March Cologne (GER) Carlswerk

29 March Münster (GER) Skaters Palace

31 March Hamburg (GER) Grosse Freiheit

14 April Stockholm (SWE) Cirkus

16 April Örebro (SWE) Frimis

17 April Södertälje (SWE) Estrad

18 April Karlstad (SWE) Nöjesfabriken

23 April Åre (SWE) Bygget

25 April Sundsvall (SWE) Aveny

30 April Norrköping (SWE) Arbis

1 May Oslo (NO) Rockefeller

2 May Gothenburg (SWE) Pustervik

7 May Malmö (SWE) KB

8 May Lund (SWE) Mejeriet

9 May Helsingborg (SWE) Tivoli

15 May Uppsala (SWE) Katalin

16 May Gävle (SWE) Gasklockorna





Related Articles View More Music Stories