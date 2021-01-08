Johnny Lee's New Single 'Everything's Gonna' Be Alright' Available Now

Country legend Johnny Lee, known for his dynamic stage presence and No. 1 smash crossover hit "Lookin' for Love," has released the new single and title track "Everything's Gonna' Be Alright" from his upcoming album which will be released by BFD/Audium Nashville distributed exclusively through The Orchard on February 12, 2021.

Everything's Gonna' Be Alright consists of fourteen songs, some written or co-written by Johnny, that he has saved throughout the years for the perfect album that truly reflects his life and legacy. Lee also wanted to include "Statue Of A Fool," which was the first country song he ever learned. A special lyric video for "Everything's Gonna' Be Alright" premiered on Taste of Country and is available on all streaming platforms.

"The last few years have had some major ups and downs in not only my life but in the whole world," says Johnny Lee. "Music brings us together and gives us peace of mind like nothing else. Throughout my entire career, I have worked hard to record the best music possible and while creating this album, that was the entire goal. This is a hard world we are living in, but I want everyone to know that Everything's Gonna' Be Alright. I believe it so much so, it is the title track and first single on my new album. This is my legacy and I can't wait to share it with you."

Last year marked the 40th anniversary of the hit movie Urban Cowboy, which changed the dynamics of country music and catapulted it to the next level in pop culture. As part of the celebration, Johnny Lee reunited with Mickey Gilley for the Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour. In November at the 54th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, both were recognized for their contributions to country music and Lee's hit single "Lookin' For Love" was featured and performed by Old Dominion. The Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour will continue throughout 2021.

