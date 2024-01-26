Johnel Gets Inspirational On 'Wake Up, It's Daylight'

It was a saturday morning in Lagos, Newspaper prints were sold out in the country and Johnel went out to get one, flipped over and bumped into an article about his single "Wake Up, It's Daylight" written by Ferdinand Ekechukwu on This Day Newspapers.

Johnel is starting out the year 2024 with the sound of new music as the Nigerian singer has shared "Wake Up, It's Daylight," his first single in as many months.

"The song is about realizing that we're all in a journey, and we should all be attentive to that and stay focused," Johnel said of the track, which was accompanied by a short visualizer directed by himself and Jaylee. "Wake Up, It's Daylight" which follows his previous single "Hear Me Calling," is a hip hop and R&B song which was written and produced entirely by Johnel. Released on January 26, 2024, the track is only the second song Johnel has written and released as a solo artist since his "Happy Story, Sad Reality" extended play arrived in 2023.

Additionally, being identified as a "jack of all trades," Johnel NG has received accolades including The Next Star award for the best emerging artist in 2023.