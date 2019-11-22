John Tucker Drops Second Single 'Company'

John Tucker - the buzzing Ohio-bred and Nashville-based R&B/Soul artist - has released his new song,"Company" today. Written and Produced by John and mixed by Grammy winner Ryan Hewitt, the song features his uniquely smooth vocals and phrasing at the forefront magically blended with his fresh production choices making this new song R&B gold.



"Company" is the follow up to "Rewind" and Johns cover of Sam Smith's "How Do You Sleep" both of which have garnered key DSP placements across platforms and over 1M Streams combined.



" The song reflects the feeling of being on break with your bae, missing him/her and wanting them back" said Tucker.



John is currently finishing up production on his debut EP which will arrive in 2020.

Originally from Columbus, Ohio, 22-year-old John Tucker moved to Nashville two years ago to pursue a career as a songwriter. While writing with a new network of young creatives pursuing the same dreams, John was encouraged to dig deeper and began to uncover the core of who he is and started focusing his creative energy towards the goal of becoming an artist.

His chosen path was immediately rewarded, as his first release of original music "Rewind" was featured on Spotify's "Fresh Finds and The Wave Playlists. He quickly amassed over 850K combined streams (and counting) across platforms with only two songs released within a couple of months. With influences ranging from Tracy Chapman, Joni Mitchell, Solange, Anderson Paak, and everything in between, John is pushing the musical boundaries of what it means to be a R&B/Pop artist today.





