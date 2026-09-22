John Tesh to Release EPIC CHRISTMAS Holiday Recording
The album pairs Tesh's rock-jazz band with arranger Tim Heintz and features vintage 1980s synthesizers alongside orchestral arrangements.
John Tesh is set to release a new holiday recording, Epic Christmas, on October 16, 2026. The album pairs classic Christmas songs with adventurous new arrangements performed by Tesh's rock-jazz band and a 60-piece orchestra.
The idea for Epic Christmas traces back to Tesh's recent orchestral version of 'Roundball Rock,' the basketball theme he composed more than three decades ago and re-recorded in 2024 in preparation for the song's return to NBC. Hearing that composition transformed by a full orchestra led Tesh to consider bringing the same scale to familiar Christmas music.
'I was so inspired by what the orchestra brought to 'Roundball Rock,'' says Tesh. 'It made me start thinking about traditional Christmas music and how exciting it could be to take the rock and jazz energy of my band of Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated musicians – guitarist Andrew Synowiec, bassist Tim Landers and drummer Ray Brinker – bring in arranger and co-writer Tim Heintz and combine all of that with the power of a 60-piece orchestra.'
Tesh has recorded Christmas music in a variety of forms over the years, from big band and romantic albums to family-oriented arrangements. Once he decided on the rock-meets-jazz-meets-orchestra format for Epic Christmas, Tesh got to work creating ambitious new arrangements designed to make the music soar.
Rather than simply playing the traditional melodies against a larger musical backdrop, Tesh and his collaborators experimented with changing time signatures, passing melodies among unexpected instruments, and incorporating dramatic crescendos and other musical twists and turns, giving familiar Christmas songs a cinematic scale.
'The goal was to reimagine these classic songs musically while preserving the reverence and spirit that make them timeless,' Tesh said.
Epic Christmas also incorporates another part of Tesh's musical life: some of his favorite classic synthesizers from the 1980s, including an Emulator 2, Moog, and PPG Wave. 'I've always loved the sound of those synthesizers. They have such distinctive personalities, and I loved the idea of putting those sounds up against a 60-piece orchestra. They add another color to the arrangements and a little bit of nostalgia.'
Recorded at EastWest Studios in Hollywood, Epic Christmas features Tesh alongside Synowiec, Landers and Brinker – all acclaimed musicians who have recorded and toured with artists ranging from Alanis Morissette and Stevie Wonder to Herb Alpert and Ray Charles.
Track Listing
Carol of the Bells
Emmanuel
Deck the Halls
Bring a Torch
God Rest Ye
Christmas Medley
Angels We Have Heard on High
Epic Christmas will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning October 16.
About John Tesh
John Tesh is internationally recognized as a journalist, composer, broadcaster, concert pianist, and author. As a musician, he has released more than 50 recordings, sold over 8 million units, and earned four Gold albums. His career includes six years as a correspondent for CBS News, a ten-year run as co-host of Entertainment Tonight, and work as a broadcast host and Music Composer for the Barcelona and Atlanta Olympic Games, the Ironman, and other major sporting events. His Intelligence for Your Life radio show currently airs on 350 stations and reaches 14 million people each week. Tesh is a recipient of the National Association of Broadcasters Lifetime Achievement Award and has been inducted into both the National Radio Hall of Fame and the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. In 2020, he published his memoir, Relentless: Unleashing a Life of Purpose, Grit, and Faith. His 2025 album Sports celebrated the emotional power of athletic competition through music, and John Tesh Presents: The Cycling Remixes continues that tradition for a new generation of cycling fans. For more information, visit Tesh.com.
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