John Smith Announces New Tour Dates With Patty Griffin

"The six strings of my guitar have granted me access to a sacred space between things, the unconscious interweaving sensations that allow us that gentle buzz on hearing a good folk song," Smith explains of his journey. "I've been immeasurably fortunate to open for and even play with some of my heroes and influences in the folk world. Their work and their generosity of spirit have been a constant reminder that I must keep playing, recording and touring, no matter the cost," he continues. "There is always work to be done in the service of good music."

Hummingbird is available for download HERE