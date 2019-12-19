John Prine to be Honored with Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award

Almost 50 years into his remarkable career, John Prine will be honored by the Recording Academy as one of their 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award recipients.

The latest accolade adds to a monumental series of years for Prine following the release of his critically acclaimed album, The Tree of Forgiveness-out now on Oh Boy Records (purchasehere). Produced by Grammy Award winning producer Dave Cobb, the album is Prine's first release featuring new material in over 13 years and debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart with over 54,000 equivalent albums sold in its first week-a career high chart position and sales week for the legendary singer, songwriter and performer. The album also debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart, #2 on Billboard's Country Albums chart and #2 on Billboard's Rock Albums chart. Adding to his remarkable year, Prine was officially inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier this spring, received three GRAMMY nominations and received two awards at the 2019 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards: Album of the Year (The Tree of Forgiveness) and Song of the Year ("Summer's End" written by Prine and Pat McLaughlin).

Prine is currently in the midst of an extensive worldwide tour including an upcoming New Year's Eve concert at Nashville's Opry House as well as special shows at New York's Apollo Theater, Vienna's Wolf Trap and Philadelphia's The Mann Center. Tickets are on-sale now. Additionally, after a hugely successful, sold-out inaugural year, Prine's All The Best Fest-a destination concert vacation-is confirmed to return to the all-inclusive Breathless + Now Onyx Resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic November 16-20, 2020. See below for complete details.

A two-time Grammy-winner, Prine is among the English language's premier phrase-turners. Almost 50 years into a remarkable career that has drawn effusive praise from Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt, Roger Waters, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, Sturgill Simpson, Emmylou Harris, Prine's ability to speak to the everyday experience of ordinary people with a simple honesty has become his trademark. He is a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member and a PEN New England Lyrics Award recipient whose classic debut album, simply titled John Prine, is recognized as part of the Recording Academy's Grammy Hall of Fame and whose songs have been recorded by Johnny Cash, Carly Simon, Bette Midler, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown Band and many others.

Following the 2015 death of his friend and business partner Al Bunetta, Prine is now President and sole owner of Oh Boy Records. He lives in Nashville, TN with his wife, Fiona, and enjoys spending time with their three sons, a daughter-in-law and his grandchildren.

JOHN PRINE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

December 31-Nashville, TN-Opry House (with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives & The Secret Sisters)

January 18-Ft. Walton, FL-30A Festival

February 7-Galve, Sweden-Galve Konserthus (with Ian Noe)

February 9-Oslo, Norway-Oslo Konserthus (with Ian Noe)

February 13-Paris, France-Le Café De La Danse (with Gaetan Roussel)

February 15-Berlin, Germany-RBB Sendesaal (with Ian Noe)

February 17-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Paradiso

February 18-Antwerp, Belgium-De Roma

February 20-Nijmegen, Netherlands-Doornroosje

February 22-Manchester, England-Bridgewater Hall (with Tanya McCole)

February 23-Edinburgh, Scotland-Usher Hall (with Lloyd Reid)

February 25-London, England-Royal Festival Hall (with Tanya McCole)

March 25-Honolulu, HI-Neal S. Blaisdelll Concert Hall (with John Paul White)

March 27-Maui, HI-Maui Arts & Cultural Center (with John Paul White)

April 10-12-Byron Bay, Australia-Bluesfest

April 14-Melbourne, Australia-Palais Theatre (with John Paul White)

April 16-Adelaide, Australia-Thebarton Theatre (with John Paul White)

April 17-Sydney, Australia-State Theatre (with John Paul White)

April 26-Wilkesboro, NC-Merlefest

May 8-Atlanta, GA-Shaky Boots Festival

May 22-Louisville, KY-Louisville Palace (with Kelsey Waldon)

May 23-Louisville, KY-Louisville Palace (with Kelsey Waldon)

June 4-Calgary, Alberta-Jack Singer Concert Hall

June 6-Vancouver, British Columbia-Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 20-New York, NY-Apollo Theater

June 26-Vienna, VA-Wolf Trap (with Emmylou Harris)

June 28-Philadelphia, PA-The Mann Center (with Emmylou Harris)

July 3-Hamilton, ON-First Ontario Music Hall

July 5-Orillia, ON-Mariposa Folk Festival

July 7-Ottawa, ON-National Arts Centre

August 7-Spokane, WA-INB PAC

August 9-Edmonton, Alberta-Edmonton Folk Festival

August 28-Tonder, Denmark-Tonder Festival

August 30-Dublin, Ireland-Olympia Theatre

November 16-20-Punta Cana, Dominican Republic-All The Best Fest

Photo credit: Danny Clinch





Related Articles View More Music Stories