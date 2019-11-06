John Prine to Tour with Special Guest John Paul White

Today, Frontier Touring and Love Police are pleased to announce that Grammy Award-winner John Paul White - one half of acclaimed Americana, folk and country duo The Civil Wars - will head to Australia for the very first time in April 2020, as special guest of JohnPrine. White will join the storytelling icon at shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide next autumn, as Prine returns to our shores next year due to overwhelming demand. Tickets are on sale now.



Having initially made his mark out front of The Civil Wars (the group landing a #1 album in the USA with their self-titled debut), in 2019 White can be found touring the globe in support of his latest solo release: The Hurting Kind.



Released via Single Lock Records - an independent record label based in Florence, Alabama, which White is a partner in - The Hurting Kind instantly won critical acclaim, fans praising the songwriter's nuanced, intimate recordings. Fans of alt-country, sad songs and rock'n'roll are in for a treat with White, whose collaborations include Rodney Crowell, Hiss Golden Messenger, Rosanne Cash, Jason Isbell and Emmylou Harris.

Says White of his upcoming AU dates:



'I've wanted to play down in Australia as long as I can remember. Never been. It's been one of the few bucket list items as a musician I still have. People there have been VERY patient, but consistently requesting my presence... Now not only is that going to happen, but I'll be there playing shows with my hero, John Prine. It's always a complete honour to work with the sweetest man in the business, and to marvel at his body of work in person. I can't believe my good fortune to get to be a part of this run.'

One of the most critically acclaimed US songwriters of modern times, John Prine is a masterful storyteller and 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. These shows are not to be missed! Says Bob Dylan, 'Beautiful songs... Nobody but Prine could write like that.'

JOHN PRINE

with special guest John Paul White

AUSTRALIAN TOUR

APRIL 2020

Presented by Frontier Touring & Love Police

Tuesday 14 April

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

All Ages Licensed

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100



Thursday 16 April

Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

All Ages Licensed

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100



Friday 17 April

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

All Ages Licensed

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100



*Also playing Bluesfest, not a Frontier Touring show





