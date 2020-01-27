John Prine Returns to Dominican Republic for All The Best Festival

Two-time GRAMMY Award winning singer-songwriter and recent Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient John Prine has once again partnered with Sixthman, the industry leader in music festivals at sea & resorts, for the next installment of All The Best festival. All The Best is a four-day celebration of amazing music and community at the world class Breathless + Now Onyx Resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic taking place November 16 - 20, 2020.

Joining the venerable Prine (who will perform multiple times at the event including a classic album in its entirety) on this vacation of a lifetime is a handpicked group of Singer-Songwriter and Folk talent featuring Bonnie Raitt, John Hiatt, Steve Earle, Iris Dement, Todd Snider, Paul Thorn, The Jerry Douglas Band, Ana Egge, with more TBA. Guests will enjoy multiple performances from several artists on the lineup, as well as unique collaborations and much more curated content to be announced in the near future.

Suite accommodations for All The Best Fest begin at $1,599 per person and are inclusive of all food and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) for the duration of the festival, all amenities of the resorts and ground transportation to and from Punta Cana International Airport. For priority access to the best selection of rooms, register for the presale at allthebestfest.com today! Low deposits starting at $200 and flexible payment plans are available for this once in a lifetime vacation experience.

All The Best 2020 marks the third time Sixthman has brought their innovative, community-centered festivals to the Dominican Republic. Last year's All The Best festival sold out due to popular demand.

"The inaugural All The Best Festival this past November exceeded everyone's very high expectations. The guests and artists all shared how intimate and special the experience of being together on vacation at the resort in the Dominican Republic truly was. We couldn't be more honored to be working with the Prine family again to create even more memorable moments, unique collaborations and breathtaking beachside shows in Punta Cana later this year!" -Anthony Diaz | CEO Sixthman





