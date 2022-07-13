Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
John Petrucci Announces First Headlining Solo Tour

Tickets for the announced shows will be on sale to the general public on Friday, July 15th.

Jul. 13, 2022  

For over three decades, GRAMMY Award winning guitarist John Petrucci has been known for his work in the ground-breaking and influential prog-metal band Dream Theater. Now, John is adding another career milestone to his resume as he is embarking on his first headlining solo tour performing material from his recently released solo album, Terminal Velocity, as well as songs from his widely acclaimed debut release, Suspended Animation.

Terminal Velocity marked the first time that John and former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy recorded together since Mike left the band in 2010. Now, John will take his instrumental trio on the road performing live with Mike Portnoy, and legendary bassist Dave LaRue in an on-stage reunion that has been 12 years in the making.

The historic tour will run through October and November and promises to be an unforgettable night of live musicianship. The first three shows are scheduled for Boston, MA (October 7th); New York, NY (October 13th) and Washington, DC (October 15th). The recently reunited all-female Meanstreak will be the special guest openers for the tour.

Meanstreak is comprised of guitarists Marlene Portnoy and Rena Sands, vocalist Bettina France, bassist Martens Myung and drummer Yael. More shows will be announced in the near future and tickets for the announced shows will be on sale to the general public on Friday, July 15th. For more information on all shows and to purchase tickets, fans can head over to here.

John Petrucci is best known as guitarist and co-founder of the GRAMMY Award winning progressive metal band, Dream Theater. A Guitar World Hall of Fame member and recipient of the SENA Performer's European Guitar Award, John has been named multiple times as the #1 Guitarist, Guitarist of The Year and Best Metal Guitarist by Prog magazine, Total Guitar, Guitar Player, Guitar World, Music Radar and BURRN! Magazine.

His first solo album, Suspended Animation, has long been the benchmark of instrumental guitar performance. The even-longer-anticipated 2020 sequel, Terminal Velocity, features former Dream Theater bandmate Mike Portnoy on drums, and the legendary Dave LaRue on bass.

The instrumental trio hits the road this Fall in support of both albums, in what will surely be an unforgettable evening. This tour marks John Petrucci's first headline tour as a solo artist, and the first time in 12 years that John and Mike will perform live together.

John Petrucci Solo Tour Dates with Dave LaRue and Mike Portnoy featuring special guests Meanstreak

October 7th - Boston, MA - Berklee Performance Center

October 13th - New York, NY - Town Hall

October 15th - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theater

* More dates to be announced

