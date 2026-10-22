John Pattern & Archive of Ram Dass Release RAINBOW BODY LP
The project weaves archival recordings of Ram Dass chanting ancient mantras into John Pattern's electronic compositions.
Musician John Pattern and the archive of Ram Dass have shared the second single and video 'Rama Rama,' from their upcoming LP Rainbow Body, out November 13 via Soul Land Records. Across the collection, archival recordings of Ram Dass chanting ancient mantras are woven into John Pattern's electronic compositions, creating an uplifting synthesis designed to help move listeners to create a mind-heart connection.
In the newest track, Ram Dass chants one of the first mantras he brought home from India in 1968, set to John Pattern's original electronic production. Ram Dass offers a teaching that reframes everything: everywhere you look, you see what you are looking for, and when you are looking for God, everywhere you look you see God.
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