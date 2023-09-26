John Moreland Announces 'Live at Third Man Records' LP & Shares 'Dim Little Light'

The album will be available on both vinyl and streaming services almost exactly a year later on November 10, 2023.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

John Moreland Announces 'Live at Third Man Records' LP & Shares 'Dim Little Light'

John Moreland is proud to announce his Live At Third Man Records LP, recorded direct-to-acetate at Third Man Records Nashville’s Blue Room venue on November 12, 2022.

To ring in the announcement, that night’s rendition of “Dim Little Light” (from last year’s acclaimed album Bird in the Ceiling) is available now at all DSPs. The album will be available on both vinyl and streaming services almost exactly a year later on November 10, 2023. See below for the full track list.

“It was cold, I was tired, the room was blue, the crowd was lovely,” Moreland said about the night of his performance.

Third Man Records’ live direct-to-acetate recordings take place in the Blue Room in Nashville, TN and are cut exclusively on a 1955 Scully lathe that originally came from King Records in Cincinnati. Recorded live in one-shot, with no overdubs, no redo's, no starting-and-stopping, the process is truly of another time, rendered obsolete by the late 1950's and only available nowadays in TMR's locations in Detroit and Nashville.

About John Moreland:

John Moreland doesn’t have the answers, and he’s not sure anyone does. But he’s still curious, basking in the comfort of a question, and along the way, those of us listening feel moved to ask our own. “I don’t ever want to sound like I have answers, because I don’t,” he says. “These songs are all questions. Everything I write is just trying to figure stuff out.”

Moreland is discussing his most recent album Birds in the Ceiling, a nine-song collection that offers the most comprehensive insight into the thoughts and sounds swimming around in his head to date. A compelling blend of acoustic folk and avant-garde pop playfulness, Birds in the Ceiling lives confidently in a space of its own, enriched by tradition but never encumbered by it. The songwriting that has stunned fans and critics alike since 2015’s High on Tulsa Heat remains potent, while the sonic evolution that unfolds on the record feels like a natural expansion of 2020’s acclaimed LP5.

The New Yorker, Pitchfork, Fresh Air, Paste, GQ, and others have embraced Moreland’s meditative songs, while performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS This Morning, NPR Tiny Desk Concert, and more have introduced Moreland to millions. And yet, while the Tulsa-based Moreland is grateful for the respect and musical conversation he’s now having with people around the world, he is also more focused on the idea of just talking to one person– –or even himself.

“Through the years, I’ve felt like I’m increasingly talking to myself in my songs, more and more,” he says. “Maybe in the past, I wasn’t aware of it, but now, I am. I think doing that has helped me be less hard on myself, which makes you more generous and compassionate in general.”



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
SUN JUNE Share New Single Mixed Bag Photo
SUN JUNE Share New Single 'Mixed Bag'

Austin TX’s Sun June share “Mixed Bag,” the Tom Petty-inspired dynamic new single from their anticipated new album, Bad Dream Jaguar. Sun June is hitting the road this fall and winter in support of Bad Dream Jaguar. The tours include dates with Slaughter Beach, Dog and labelmates Runnner.

2
Chase Atlantic Drop New Single MAMACITA Photo
Chase Atlantic Drop New Single 'MAMACITA'

The Aussie-born, LA-based trio are authors of their own genre, once again blurring the boundaries of modern, Gen Z-inspired pop music. Here, they cross-pollinate Latin beats, hip-swaying, tropical percussion, fresh and sunny soundscapes, and sweet vocal melodies. If there was ever a track to extend the summer, it's 'MAMACITA.'

3
Shenandoah Earns No. 1 with Two Dozen Roses with Luke Combs Photo
Shenandoah Earns No. 1 with 'Two Dozen Roses' with Luke Combs

'Two Dozen Roses' follows Shenandoah's 2020 album, Every Road, which featured collaborations with Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Ashley McBryde, Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Zac Brown Band, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Brad Paisley.

4
Bostons Soft-Punk Artist TIFFY Announces Debut LP Photo
Boston's 'Soft-Punk' Artist TIFFY Announces Debut LP

TIFFY has announced her debut full length album So Serious. Already making waves with two acclaimed EPs, Asian-American artist Tiffany Sammy’s forthcoming collection is a stirring coming-of-age narrative outlining the tumultuous path through social media, social disconnection, heartbreak and the drive for achievement.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Lola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson TillerLola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson Tiller
LA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 YearsLA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 Years
Video: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven TrailerVideo: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven Trailer
Brad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This FridayBrad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This Friday

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD