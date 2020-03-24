John Lennon Songwriting Contest Creates 'Stuck At Home' Opportunities

Over its 23 year history, The John Lennon Songwriting Contest (JLSC) has recognized the talent of entries from several people who have risen to stardom - Meghan Trainor, American Authors, MAGIC!, Gaby Moreno and more. Now, in response to the Covid-19 crisis, the Lennon Contest has created weekly 'Stuck At Home' opportunities for songwriters to win studio gear to improve your songwriting experiences at home. The first deadline for entries is Sunday, March 29 at midnight EST with the winner announced on Monday, March 30.

Brian Rothschild, who co-founded the Contest along with Yoko Ono Lennon and legendary music manager, David Sonenberg, said, "During this time, we wanted to provide an outlet for songwriters that are anxious, alone, feeling blue or maybe together with loved ones who are driving them crazy! Now's the time to write something new or polish up an idea from the past." Rothschild went on to say, "Hit songwriter Chris Barron of the Spin Doctors will be randomly selecting this week's winner. He has already written his own "Quarantine song!" View the video for the song at www.jlsc.com.

Writers, artists and bands can enter their songs at www.JLSC.com and one entry from that week will be picked at random on Mondays to receive a prize pack filled with state-of-the-art gear and instruments from Yamaha, Audio-Technica, Focusrite, Genelec, K&M, Mackie, Neutrik, OWC, Reason Studios, and Sonicbids. In addition, all entries will be automatically entered into Session 1 of the annual Lennon Contest with over $300,000 in cash awards and prizes with the writer of the "Song of the Year" receiving $20,000 in cash.

The Contest helps to fund the non-profit John Lennon Educational Tour Bus which brings music and digital media production to students in schools across the country, free of charge. Enter the Contest at jlsc.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You