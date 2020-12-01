John Garrison Set to Release 'Extinguisher' on Dec 4

Copenhagen based British alternative singer-songwriter John Garrison is set to release his 10-track album, Extinguisher this Friday, pre-save here.

Garrison shares, "'Extinguisher' came from a feeling that situations are out of control. Multiple wildfires springing up everywhere. There are too many fires to tackle as an individual. But if we all took personal responsibility, we could potentially extinguish the overall fire that burns. However, it is much easier to blame than to take responsibility. 'Extinguisher' is a record for these times."

In discussing the new single, "The Revolution Is Just Waiting A Name," Garrison ponders the question, "imagine if we could go back in time and pinpoint where this separation and division started," referring to a time before the digital era.

He continues, "we went from actually talking to our neighbours to sending them an invisible 'like'. Filters and endless storage means that we can alter, re-shoot, and manipulate our own lives to fit in with the ones we watch and envy everyday. The moment we handed over control of what we and our kids see on a daily basis, to a computer program. What would we have done differently? Would we all just sit back and watch? Or would we do something about it? Where there is a shared will for good, there is hope. When humans get together without manipulation, they can achieve incredible things. Maybe hope lies in a common rebellion cause. The cause may not be totally clear yet. But once it is, it will have a name. And The Revolution is just waiting a name."

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Lizette Mikkelsen

