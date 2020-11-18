John Garrison Announces 'Extinguisher' Album Out Dec. 4

Copenhagen based British alternative singer-songwriter John Garrison announces his new album, Extinguisher, due December 4 and available to pre-save now.

John shared a first taste of the new music with the single, "Blissfully Ignorant" from the 10-track album that pulls influences from Scott Walker, Talk Talk & Beck. The song contradicts the nature of his exploration to find mental peace while living in a tumultuous society. As the song intensifies, John's yearning to "switch off, close our eyes, take a breath, and feel the benefits" lyrics become increasingly desperate as he lingers on each word. Watch the video below!

In discussing the album, John said, "'Extinguisher' came from a feeling that situations are out of control. Multiple wildfires springing up everywhere. There are too many fires to tackle as an individual. But if we all took personal responsibility, we could potentially extinguish the overall fire that burns. However, it is much easier to blame than to take responsibility. 'Extinguisher' is a record for these times."

Garrison first experienced success with his band Budapest's debut album Too Blind to Hear released in the U.S. in 2004 on Republic Records, which culminated in a sold-out tour of Europe and a Top 10 hit in Spain. His first solo release, Above The Cosmos is named after the famous Cosmos Diner that Garrison lived above in New York City. The album won critical acclaim and tremendous support at college radio. The track "Never Far From Me," established a new audience in Europe after the first lady of France, Carla Bruni, featured it repeatedly on her radio show. Songs from the follow-up Departures were regularly featured on U.S. television, with over 30 major syncs.

Later, Garrison ventured into new musical territories with his next project Satellites that included four albums under the same title numbered 01, 02, 03 and 04. The project gained strong praise from critics and vinyl enthusiasts alike. Legendary retailer, Rough Trade awarded album 02 as album of the month upon its release on Record Store Day in the U.S., alongside a 4 star review from The Guardian.

Garrison has become a much-in-demand studio bass guitarist for some of the biggest acts in the world, having played on tracks by Ed Sheeran, Christina Aguilera, Josh Groban, Leona Lewis, John Grant, Sting. Most recently, Garrison worked with Robbie Williams and co-wrote the recent #1 single, "Fairytales" featuring Sir Rod Stewart.

Watch the video:

Photo Credit: Lizette Mikkelsen

