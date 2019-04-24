John Fogerty to Perform at Woodstock Weekend Celebration

Fresh on the heels of confirming additional U.S. dates earlier this week, JOHN FOGERTY announces a return to the original Woodstock site in Bethel, NY, on the same day of the week, he played 50 years earlier on Sunday, August 18, 1969. FOGERTY will join the center's Season of Song and Celebration with a show mirrored after Creedence Clearwater Revival's historic set at Woodstock exactly 50 years later. FOGERTY's much anticipated performance will close out the Anniversary Weekend. Special guest announcements and on-sale information is forthcoming.



Five decades ago, FOGERTY and his band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, were scheduled to play on Saturday evening, August 16, 1969. Due to delays in production and following The Grateful Dead, who went over their allotted time, FOGERTY and CCR didn't hit the Woodstock stage until 2:30 am on Sunday! "By the time we hit the stage we were ready to rock...but as I looked down into the crowd I quickly discovered, the Dead had put the entire audience to sleep!" exclaimed FOGERTY. "That's ok, it was late, so I focused my whole set on this one guy, way out in the crowd, who yelled to me, 'That's ok John, we're with ya!'"



50 years ago, in 1969, JOHN FOGERTY wrote, recorded and released three amazing albums in one year with Creedence Clearwater Revival. First, in January of '69, just a short time after completing his military service, the album Bayou Country was released. The iconic"Proud Mary," a reflective song he penned as soon as he was discharged, rose to #2 on the singles chart. The same album also carried us all into the Louisiana backcountry with "Born on the Bayou". By August, with the release of Green River, two of his biggest tracks, "Green River" and "Bad Moon Rising" both spiked the U.S. chart at #2. As if any artist being responsible for two of his group's greatest albums in a single year isn't amazing enough, FOGERTY led CCR to another album debut in November of '69. Willy and the Poor Boys, and its single "Down on the Corner" brought a happy, toe-tappin' track to their fans and it reached #3 on the charts. Probably the most famous of FOGERTY's songs is, of course, "Fortunate Son" a protest song/anti-war anthem that became the mantra for a generation suspicious of those elites who blindly supported the use of military force, as many had seen in the Johnson administration and their supporters.



John Fogerty's "My 50 Year Trip" itinerary:

May 5 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival New Orleans, LA

May 11 4 Bears Casino Events Center New Town, MD

June 20 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

June 29 Dolina Charlotty Resort & Spa Slupsk, Poland

July 2 Hartwall Arena Helsinki, Finland

July 4 Spektrum Oslo, Norway

July 5 DNB Arena Stavanger, Norway

July 8 Dalhalla Rattvik, Sweden

July 10 Liseberg Tivoli Gothenburg, Sweden

July 11 Royal Arena Copenhagen, Denmark

July 13 Bospop Festival Weert, Netherlands

July 14 TWC Festival Rotselaar, Belgium

July 16 Kunstrasen Bonn, Germany

July 17 Zeltspektakel Winterbach, Germany

July 19 Theaterplatz Chemnitz, Germany

August 9 Bold Point Park East Providence, RI

August 10 Veterans Memorial Park Vineyard Haven, MA

August 11 Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row Westbrook, ME

August 13 Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion Boston, MA

August 15 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

August 16 Woodstock 50 Watkins Glen, NY

August 17 Xcite Center @ Parx Casino Bensalem, PA

August 18 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel, NY *

September 20 Bourbon & Beyond Festival Louisville, KY

September 21 Firekeepers Casino Battle Creek, MI

November 6 Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 8 Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 9 Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 13 Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 15 Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 16 Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV



*NEW DATE not previously announced



More dates to be announced





