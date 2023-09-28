John Digweed Announces New Album 'Futuro' With 25 Exclusive Tracks

Futuro, set for release on November 17th, sees John Digweed bringing together an all-star arsenal of synth-drenched acid house

Sep. 28, 2023

John Digweed Announces New Album 'Futuro' With 25 Exclusive Tracks

John Digweed has announced his upcoming album Futuro, setting the tone with lead single ‘Lectrobee’ from UK acid house innovator Bushwacka, out via Bedrock Records on 29th September, quickly followed by John Digweed, Nick Muir and Captain Mustache’s highly anticipated record ‘Bleu Cobalt’ on 6th October. 

Futuro, set for release on November 17th, sees John Digweed bringing together an all-star arsenal of synth-drenched acid house. Featuring 25 exclusive tracks from luminary artists such as David Morales, Rodriguez Jr, Bushwacka, Marco Bailey, the album has been carefully curated and compiled and mixed by the UK legend himself.

Bushwacka’s ‘Lectrobee’, dropping as lead single from the album on 29th September, whets the appetite with an enthralling synth-driven breakbeat. A second single, John Digweed, Nick Muir and Captain Mustache’s uptempo futuristic heater ‘Bleu Cobalt’, is also set for release on 6th October as anticipation for the album intensifies.

The release continues a typically industrious year for John Digweed. Having recently released the EP Tripchain / Scanalatura with Frankie Wah and Nick Muir, as well as celebrating 25 years of Bedrock with a day party at XOYO London on 1st October to coincide with his 1000th Transitions Radio show, the UK legend is as vital as ever. 

John Digweed is a DJ’s DJ. The beauty of what he does lies in just how different he really is from his contemporaries. From his early beginnings in the blossoming scene of acid house to the apex of the international DJ’ing world he has created and maintained a level of integrity that is the benchmark for both dj’s and producers globally. In fact, he has reached the very top of his profession, being voted #1 in a voter’s poll by DJ Magazine in 2001. 

His list of achievements is groundbreaking to say the least. Highlights of which would be the first official DJ mix compilation (“The Mix Collection”, with Sasha), being the first British DJ to hold a residency at what was then the world’s most well known club in NYC Twilo as well as having remixed some of the biggest bands alongside studio partner Nick Muir. Over 60 official Mix CD compilations released and coming up to 1000 Transitions worldwide Weekly radio shows, reaching over 14 million a week in over 60 countries a real testament to John commitment to showcasing new music every.

Futuro is another forward-thinking release from John Digweed, making the most of a roster of stellar artists and collaborators. 17th November can’t come soon enough.



