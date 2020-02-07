John Anderson's 'Tuesday I'll Be Gone' with Blake Shelton Out Now

Legendary country artist John Anderson's new song, "Tuesday I'll Be Gone," with special guest Blake Shelton is debuting today.

Of the collaboration, Anderson shares, "I'm super excited about the new song with Blake. It was a dream to record with him at Easy Eye Sound. I also can't wait to see everyone on the upcoming 'Friends and Heroes' tour with Blake. I know it'll be a great time as always!"

The song is the latest unveiled from Anderson's highly anticipated new album, Years, which will be released April 10 on Easy Eye Sound. Produced by Dan Auerbach and David "Fergie" Ferguson, the album features ten new original songs including the album's title track, which premiered last month to critical acclaim. Of the song, Rolling Stone declares, "a sobering yet soothing meditation on a life well-lived, a piano-driven power ballad that swells and soars with the aid of Anderson's distinctively aged Southern drawl." Watch the official music video, directed by Josh Bishop.

Created in the midst of a serious health crisis, Years is the product of the unlikely and, ultimately, richly rewarding collaboration between Anderson with Auerbach, who wrote all ten songs on the album together along with help from Paul Overstreet, Pat McLaughlin, Ferguson, Dee White, Joe Allen, Bobby Wood and Larry Cordle.

It began when Auerbach called Anderson simply as a fan, but when Anderson, Auerbach and Ferguson later met, they clicked as a unit immediately. On the spot, Anderson accepted an invitation to write the next day, which resulted in "Years"-the title track and emotional centerpiece of the album. Anderson's remarkable recovery has become his testimony and it's with Years that this testimony is told.

"We went in the studio, and I remember saying, 'I'm going to do this like it might be my last,'" Anderson offers, "It still could be, but now the chances of that are getting slimmer and slimmer every day. I'm doing better so I'm not hardly thinking that way anymore." He adds, "There's a few things that I came out of this whole deal better with. Part of it is my love for music and part of it is my appreciation for my family. But the biggest part is knowing that I might die here any minute, for who knows what reason, but I know that the good Lord already came down and touched me. There's not a doubt in my mind."

Auerbach furthers, "I booked the session and here I've got a room full of musicians, and I really didn't know if he was going to be able to hear in the headphones. But we got him behind the microphone, he started singing and it was pure magic. His voice is like caramel magic coming out of those speakers. John will sing it as many times as you want. He wants it to be great, but the thing is, once he starts singing, it's almost right there, right from the first lick. I feel incredibly lucky that I even had to the opportunity to make a record with John Anderson, let alone have all this meaning to it."

In celebration of the album, Anderson will join Blake Shelton on his "Friends & Heroes" arena tour this winter, including stops at Portland's Moda Center, Los Angeles' The Forum and Detroit's Little Caesers Arena among others. See below for complete details. Additional tour dates to be announced.

A Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and beloved member of the country music community, Anderson has enjoyed 60 charting singles in four consecutive decades including five No. 1 songs: "Wild and Blue," "Swingin'," "Black Sheep," "Straight Tequila Night" and "Money in the Bank." Originally from Apopka, Florida, Anderson now lives outside of Nashville with his wife of over 25 years, with whom he shares two daughters.

YEARS TRACK LIST

1. I'm Still Hangin' On (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, Paul Overstreet)

2. Celebrate (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach)

3. Years (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, Pat McLaughlin, David Ferguson)

4. Tuesday I'll Be Gone ft. Blake Shelton (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, David Ferguson)

5. What's a Man Got To Do (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, Dee White, David Ferguson)

6. Wild and Free (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, Joe Allen)

7. Slow Down (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, Bobby Wood)

8. All We're Really Looking For (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, Larry Cordle)

9. Chasing Down a Dream (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, David Ferguson)

10. You're Nearly Nothing (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach)

JOHN ANDERSON WITH BLAKE SHELTON AS PART OF

HIS "FRIENDS & HEROES" TOUR 2020

February 13-Portland, OR-Moda Center

February 14-Tacoma, WA-Tacoma Dome

February 15-Spokane, WA-Spokane Arena

February 20-Bakersfield, CA-Rabobank Arena, Theater and Convention Center

February 21-Fresno, CA-Save Mart Center

February 22-Sacramento, CA-Golden 1 Center

February 27-Salt Lake City, UT-Vivint Smart Home Arena

February 29-Las Vegas, NV-MGM Grand

March 5-Glendale, AZ-Gila River Arena

March 6-San Diego, CA-Pechanga Arena San Diego

March 7-Los Angeles, CA-The Forum

March 11-Wichita, KS-Intrust Bank Arena

March 12-Omaha, NE-CHI Health Center Omaha

March 14-Denver, CO-Pepsi Center

March 19-Rosemont, IL-Allstate Arena

March 20-Milwaukee, WI-Fiserv Forum

March 21-Detroit, MI-Little Caesars Arena



Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen





