Joell Ortiz Celebrates His Accomplishments On New L'Orange-Produced Single 'Doors Up'

Joell and L’Orange are excited to share their new inventive album Signature on August 11.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Joell Ortiz Celebrates His Accomplishments On New L'Orange-Produced Single 'Doors Up'

Joell Ortiz and L’Orange are back with “Doors Up,” the second single from their upcoming album Signature. The new song comes on the heels of their hard-hitting, lyrically-charged video single “OG.” Joell and L’Orange are excited to share their new inventive album Signature on August 11. The album includes captivating guest appearances by KXNG Crooked, Cyhi, and Sheek Louch.

“Doors Up” is an introspective track about celebrating ones accomplishments. Joell explains, “I really made it out of some of the humblest beginnings you can think of. Because of that, I’ve always had a problem with talking about accomplishments and wins and quite frankly, money. My friends/fam always tell me to celebrate more and talk about the life I live now. “Doors Up” started out as a song I wrote for them, but after recording it, I actually enjoyed hearing me talk that talk.”

Showing irrefutable chemistry, L’Orange’s serene production bodes well with Joell’s expert lyricism. “Doors up is a slow burn, something to drive slow to, something to get your head right. Joell is a monster and it’s an incredible opportunity for me to work with a legend and show my range as a producer and musician,” states L’Orange.

The new album Signature brings together the raw lyrical prowess of veteran emcee Joell Ortiz and the creative brilliance of expert beatmaker, L'Orange. Drawing inspiration from Ortiz's influential legacy, L'Orange weaves beats that exude vintage charm while simultaneously exploring new sonic territories.

The melodies are reshaped, the arrangements restructured, and the lyrics infused with renewed meaning. This reinterpretation stands as a testament to Ortiz's undeniable talent as an artist, while L'Orange's artistic touch adds a distinct flavor that enriches the music. 

With meticulous attention to detail and a shared artistic vision, this musically collaborative masterpiece pushes boundaries and invites listeners into a wholly novel and captivating experience. Joell Ortiz and L'Orange's reinterpretation on "Signature" marks an audacious sonic exploration—an homage to Ortiz's legacy while boldly forging a new path in hip-hop. Prepare yourself for a musical journey that celebrates the unparalleled artistry of Joell Ortiz and the transformative vision of L'Orange.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Joell Ortiz Debuts New LOrange-Produced Single Doors Up Photo
Joell Ortiz Debuts New L'Orange-Produced Single 'Doors Up'

Joell Ortiz and L’Orange are back with “Doors Up,” the second single from their upcoming album Signature. The new song comes on the heels of their hard-hitting, lyrically-charged video single “OG.” The album includes captivating guest appearances by KXNG Crooked, Cyhi, and Sheek Louch.

2
Ashley Elle Unveils New Single Somebodys Somebody Photo
Ashley Elle Unveils New Single 'Somebody's Somebody'

Rising indie-pop darling, Ashley Elle, is set to dazzle listeners with her latest release, 'Somebody's Somebody.' Infusing her unique blend of catchy melodies and relatable lyrics with an infectious 80's pop vibe, Ashley Elle captures the essence of a free spirit longing to be desired, all while delivering a powerful anthem.

3
zzzahara Confirms New Album in Tender in September Photo
zzzahara Confirms New Album in 'Tender' in September

Los Angeles-based queer guitarist and songwriter zzzahara confirms they’ll be releasing a new album, Tender. In celebration, they share a new song from the LP “Girls On SSRIs Don’t Cry” with accompanying music video. zzzahara will be performing select dates this fall, including their first ever European shows.

4
Video: LP Releases the Behind-The-Scenes Video For New Single Photo
Video: LP Releases the Behind-The-Scenes Video For New Single

Written during sessions held between the island of Grand Cayman and Palm Springs, LP worked with collaborators Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds of Summer), Andrew Berkeley Martin (Palaye Royale), and GRAMMY-nominated producer-songwriter Matthew Pauling to deliver a poignant and emotionally resonant work. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Apple TV+ Shares Plans For Two New Nature Documentary Series: BORN TO BE WILD and ENDANGERED SPECIESApple TV+ Shares Plans For Two New Nature Documentary Series: BORN TO BE WILD and ENDANGERED SPECIES
POSTDATA Channels Determination on New Single 'Try'POSTDATA Channels Determination on New Single 'Try'
((( O ))) shares 'don't die'((( O ))) shares 'don't die'
Jason Mraz to Join The New York Pops For One Night Only Performance at Forest Hills StadiumJason Mraz to Join The New York Pops For One Night Only Performance at Forest Hills Stadium

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
& JULIET