Joell Ortiz Celebrates His Accomplishments On New L'Orange-Produced Single 'Doors Up'

Joell Ortiz and L’Orange are back with “Doors Up,” the second single from their upcoming album Signature. The new song comes on the heels of their hard-hitting, lyrically-charged video single “OG.” Joell and L’Orange are excited to share their new inventive album Signature on August 11. The album includes captivating guest appearances by KXNG Crooked, Cyhi, and Sheek Louch.

“Doors Up” is an introspective track about celebrating ones accomplishments. Joell explains, “I really made it out of some of the humblest beginnings you can think of. Because of that, I’ve always had a problem with talking about accomplishments and wins and quite frankly, money. My friends/fam always tell me to celebrate more and talk about the life I live now. “Doors Up” started out as a song I wrote for them, but after recording it, I actually enjoyed hearing me talk that talk.”

Showing irrefutable chemistry, L’Orange’s serene production bodes well with Joell’s expert lyricism. “Doors up is a slow burn, something to drive slow to, something to get your head right. Joell is a monster and it’s an incredible opportunity for me to work with a legend and show my range as a producer and musician,” states L’Orange.

The new album Signature brings together the raw lyrical prowess of veteran emcee Joell Ortiz and the creative brilliance of expert beatmaker, L'Orange. Drawing inspiration from Ortiz's influential legacy, L'Orange weaves beats that exude vintage charm while simultaneously exploring new sonic territories.

The melodies are reshaped, the arrangements restructured, and the lyrics infused with renewed meaning. This reinterpretation stands as a testament to Ortiz's undeniable talent as an artist, while L'Orange's artistic touch adds a distinct flavor that enriches the music.

With meticulous attention to detail and a shared artistic vision, this musically collaborative masterpiece pushes boundaries and invites listeners into a wholly novel and captivating experience. Joell Ortiz and L'Orange's reinterpretation on "Signature" marks an audacious sonic exploration—an homage to Ortiz's legacy while boldly forging a new path in hip-hop. Prepare yourself for a musical journey that celebrates the unparalleled artistry of Joell Ortiz and the transformative vision of L'Orange.