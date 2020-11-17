Joe Wong & Mary Timony Celebrate John Lennon & Yoko Ono's DOUBLE FANTASY on Album's 40th Anniversary

The debut album Nite Creatures is out now via Decca Records.

Multi-instrumentalist JOE WONG is known for his popular podcast, The Trap Set--which is nearing its 300th episode and has featured a broad array of guests from Sheila E and Phil Collins to Fred Armisen and Sharon Van Etten; and his work as an accomplished film & TV composer for Netflix's Russian Doll, Master of None, Ugly Delicious, The Midnight Gospel, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Comedy Central's Awkwafina is Nora from Queens and more. Wong recently released his celebrated debut album Nite Creatures via Decca Records and, today, shares a cover of one of his favorite John Lennon & Yoko Ono songs to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of John's final album Double Fantasy.

Hear "EVERY MAN HAS A WOMAN WHO LOVES HIM," featuring Mary Timony (Ex Hex, Wild Flag, Helium) and mixed by Flaming Lips producer Dave Fridmann, here: https://lnk.to/zlvrIX.

"The song has always felt haunting and profound to me, and is an under-appreciated song in the Ono/Lennon oeuvre," notes Joe. "Although the song was recorded during the week of Lennon's 80th birthday [last month], the track continues to inhabit my dreams, and that's a good thing." He adds, "Not enough people talk about what an incredible singer Yoko is, and interpreting her song was a formidable challenge. It was a thrill to explore Andy Newmark's subtly polyrhythmic drum part and Tony Levin's bass genius, from the time when it was restricted to a mere four strings."

