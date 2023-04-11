Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Joe Perry Announces New Album 'Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII' & Shares New Single 'Fortunate One'

Apr. 11, 2023  

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and 4-time GRAMMY winner Joe Perry has released a new single, "Fortunate One," featuring vocals from The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson. Co-written and recorded in London with his sons Tony and Roman, the song contains a bluesy riff that glides over raucous piano as Robinson's gritty delivery instantly takes hold.

Reaching a climax, Joe's deft guitar playing gives way to an earworm of a solo. Joe Perry shares, "I'm really excited to get this song out - it hadn't been written when the first version of Sweetzerland Manifesto was released. Tony and I wrote it together, and then my old friend Chris Robinson from the Black Crows sang on it, he knocked it outta the park! We started it in LÀ, recorded it in London, and Chris sang on it..... and BANG.....!! doesn't get better than that...!!! Really proud of this track....."

The co-founding member, principal songwriter, and co-producer of Aerosmith and Hollywood Vampires, as well as one of the most sought-after guitarists of all time, Joe Perry is also excited to share news of the May 26 release of his new album Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII via Roman Records.

The album will be made available via all DSPs as well as on vinyl which was not the case when he dropped Sweetzerland Manifesto in 2018. The new LP includes six new tracks and alternate vocal appearances and mixes from the earlier version. "We had so many songs and with everything going on with The Vampires, Aerosmith, COVID, not touring, and touring, this music kept riding along for me," Joe notes.

"It was like the engine of a train that wasn't going to stop. I'd wanted to put these songs out, and the idea of adding them to a vinyl release or Deluxe Version turned into doing MKII. I tend to think in terms of albums. The first one had a vibe, and MKII is a little more rocked out. I almost prefer it. It's one of those records I can play from front-to-back live."

Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII serves as the perfect companion and spiritual successor to the original Sweetzerland Manifesto. Joe wrote and recorded the bulk of the material for both versions at the Los Angeles home of fellow "Vampire" Johnny Depp back in 2017. During a few months at "Sweetzerland," he experienced a groundswell of creativity and welcomed various collaborators into the fold, including vocals courtesy of David Johansen (New York Dolls, Buster Poindexter), Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), and Terry Reid. Johnny served as Executive Producer, while Aerosmith's go-to producer Jack Douglas, Bruce Witkin, and Joe's sons Tony and Roman also contributed to production.

As previously announced, Perry is playing his first set of tour dates this year with The Joe Perry Project. The tour kicks off on Saturday, April 15 in Mashantucket, CT and concludes on April 22 in Pontiac, MI at The Crofoot Ballroom. He will make stops at New York City's Webster Hall on April 18 and play a hometown show at the House of Blues in Boston on April 16. Perry will pull from his extensive catalog for a setlist that will thrill longtime and new fans alike.

He will be joined on the tour by Gary Cherone (Extreme/Van Halen) on vocals with the band rounded out by Buck Johnson (Keyboards/Vocals), Jason Sutter (Drums), and David Hull (Bass/Vocals). Tickets are on-sale HERE and all dates are listed below. Additionally a limited number of VIP tickets will be made available and will include options for admission to a photo meet and greet with Joe Perry, seating in the first 10 rows or early entry to the show.

The Joe Perry Project Tour Dates:

4/15/23 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT

4/16/23 - Citizens House of Blues - Boston, MA

4/18/23 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

4/20/23 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

4/21/23 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

4/22/23 - Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

Photo by "Zack" Whitford



