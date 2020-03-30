This Friday, April 3 Joanie Leeds presents: All The Ladies Music Festival! This is a one day only, virtual festival featuring some of the finest female voices in family music. Celebrating female empowerment, gender equality and lifting each other up during this uncertain time, Joanie Leeds aims to bring some smiles and togetherness to all through music.

All 14 of the women in this impressive line up are featured on Joanie's new album All the Ladies, which releases the same day. Performers include Grammy winners Lisa Loeb and Lucy Kalantari plus Sonia De Los Santos, Carly Ciarrocchi, Chava Mirel and many more. Please tune in to the event page to watch the entire festival from start to finish. Concerts will also be streaming or on each artist individual FB page once they begin.

The All The Ladies album was inspired by Joanie's life as an outspoken artist and as a single mother raising a daughter. The powerful and truthful messaging by the singer-songwriter reminds listeners to be bold, be true and to stay united. All The Ladies was produced by Lucy Kalantari and releases this April following International Women's Day and in the same year as the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote in 1920.

JOANIE LEEDS PRESENTS: ALL THE LADIES ONLINE MUSIC FESTIVAL!

FRIDAY, APRIL 3 12:30PM - 4PM

​​​​​​​https://www.facebook.com/AllTheLadiesMusicFestival/

LINE UP!

12:30-12:45 EST Polly Hall

12:45-1:00 EST Kyler England

1:00-1:15 EST Lori Henriques

1:15-1:30 EST Edie Carey

1:30-1:45 EST Carly Ciarrocchi

1:45-2:00 EST Sonia De Los Santos

2:00-2:15 EST Mil's Trills

2:15-2:30 EST Suzi Shelton

2:30-2:45 EST Vered Benhorin

2:45-3:00 EST Lucy Kalantari

3:00-3:15 EST Lisa Loeb

3:15-3:30 EST Tina Kenny Jones

3:30-3:45 EST Chava Mirel

3:45-4:00 EST Joanie Leeds

ABOUT JOANIE LEEDS

For her original kids music multi-award winning NYC- based singer-songwriter Joanie Leeds won first place in the USA Songwriting Competition, an Independent Music Award, a Gold Parents' Choice Award, NAPPA Gold Award, Family Choice Award and she is a John Lennon Songwriting Award Finalist and an International Songwriting Competition Finalist. For the past decade, she has performed songs from her 8 high-energy and interactive albums in dozens of cities across the country at venues and festivals such as Lollapalooza, Clearwater Festival, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, The Smithsonian, CMAs, Hang Out Festival and the Skirball Center in LA. Her music has climbed up the charts to #1 on Sirius-XM's Kids Place Live and has been raved about in People Magazine, Parents Magazine, New York Times, Washington Post and Billboard. For more information: www.joanieleeds.com, Spotify, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram





