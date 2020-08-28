JoJo Unveils Deluxe Edition of 'good to know' feat. Demi Lovato & Tinashe

The 16-track record features a highly-anticipated collaboration with Demi Lovato.

Today, JoJo unveils the deluxe edition of her critically-acclaimed album good to know on Clover Music/Warner Records. The 16-track record features a highly-anticipated collaboration with Demi Lovato on "Lonely Hearts (Remix)," plus five new tracks, including "Love Reggae" (feat. Tinashe) and addictive single "What U Need," both of which were co-written and produced by GRAMMY Award-winning production duo NOVA WAV [Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ariana Grande].

JoJo explains, "The silver lining to my quarantine was being able to work on and record these new records. It also allowed me the opportunity to collaborate with Demi Lovato and Tinashe. Both women are talented, smart, resilient, bold, and beautiful. Really happy they jumped on these songs and elevated them to another level."

Released earlier this year to global acclaim, good to know - featuring empowering single "Man" and the steamy fan-favorite "Comeback" - made its debut at #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart. Earlier this summer, JoJo released good to know (Acoustic), featuring nine acoustic versions of tracks off the critically-acclaimed album, and recently collaborated with DJ/producer Y2K on "Damage Is Done."

Listen to the deluxe album below.

good to know (Deluxe) Tracklisting

Bad Habits So Bad Pedialyte Gold Man Small Things Lonely Hearts (feat. Demi Lovato) Think About You Comeback Don't Talk Me Down Proud Kiss Love Reggae (feat. Tinashe) What U Need X (1 Thing Wrong) ﻿In Your Room

