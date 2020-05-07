JoJo Drops Video For 'Comeback' Feat. Tory Lanez & 30 Roc

JoJo releases the music video for "Comeback" featuring Tory Lanez & 30 Roc. Her new album 'good to know' is out now!

Watch the video below!

JoJo [born Joanna Levesque] is a chart-topping, award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress who, at just 29 years old, is already a veteran of the music industry - but she is ready to write her next chapter. Now signed to Warner Records through a joint venture with her own Clover Music, JoJo is well on her way with her fiery single "Man" and her new album good to know, out now. Having released her self-titled debut album when she was just 13, JoJo's breakout smash "Leave (Get Out)" made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut #1 single in the U.S. and to be nominated for "Best New Artist" at the MTV Video Music Awards. The album went on to sell over four million copies and became the singer's first Platinum record, which she followed with a string of additional hits, most notably the Top 3 single "Too Little Too Late" from sophomore album The High Road. In 2016, JoJo made a heralded return to music with her first new album in 10 years, Mad Love. - debuting Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 and earning her unanimous critical acclaim. In 2018, JoJo re-recorded and re-released her first two albums (JoJo and The High Road) under her own label Clover Music, after years of legal battles with her former label that prevented the albums from existing on digital platforms. She has also pushed herself outside the confines of genre, recently collaborating with artists ranging from PJ Morton [on the GRAMMY-winning R&B hit "Say So"] and Jacob Collier [lending her vocal stylings to the jazzy "It Don't Matter"] to Tank on "Somebody Else."





