Jjuujjuu Share New Track 'Up to You' and New Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier this year, Los Angeles-based experimental collective jjuujjuu returned with their first single of the new year, “SOME” featuring Brazilian psych rock band, Boogarins.

Now the group, led by Desert Daze co-founder Phil Pirrone, has shares new track “Up to You” ahead of their Weekend 2 performance at Coachella. Listen to “Up to You” HERE and attendees of Coachella Weekend 2 can see jjuujjuu live on the Sonora Tent at 1:55pm Sunday, April 21.

The collective has also announced new tour dates following Coachella including dates with A Place To Bury Strangers, and performances at festivals including Barcelona’s Primavera Festival, Electric Forest Festival, Pickathon and more. See all tour dates below.

In 2023, jjuujjuu performed in New York City, at London’s Wide Awake Festival, the San Diego Freakout Fest and more. They also launched their JJUUJJUU & Friends monthly residency at Los Angeles’ Gold Diggers which was completely sold out and ran through the Fall of 2023, and recreated the annual closing ceremonies tradition of Desert Daze featuring explorations in improvisational music with special guests and surprises. Each show featured friends of the band and Desert Daze mainstays including John Dwyer & Tomas Dolas (OSEES), L.A. Witch, Morgan Delt, KCRW DJs including Travis Holcolmbe and Tyler Boudreaux, and much more.

jjuujjuu TOUR DATES

4/19 Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater %

4/21 Indio, CA - Coachella

5/21 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

5/24 London, UK - Moth Club

5/27 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound

5/30 Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom *

5/31 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg *

6/01 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *

6/02 Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pong @

6/20 - 6/23 Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest Festival

7/30 Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theater #

7/31 Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

8/01 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

8/02 Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

8/02 - 04 Portland, OR - Pickathon

8/06 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

8/9 Verbier, Switzerland - Palp 2024

8/10 Portugal - Sonic Blast 2024

8/17 Wales - Green Man 2024

8/23 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

11/10 Seattle, WA - Freakout Fest 2024

% = w/ Boy Harsher, Seablite, Lucy (Cooper B Handy)

* = w/ A Place To Bury Strangers, SUUNS

@ = w/ JMB Motherfers & Company (featuring Geologist from Animal Collective)

# = w/ Pink Fuzz

ABOUT jjuujjuu

In 2011, after ten years of touring as a bass player, Pirrone borrowed an SG and a DL4, and began his exploration of recording looped based music. JJUUJJUU’s debut release, 2013’s FRST EP, and subsequent stand alone single, “Bleck,” began to build excitement about the project. Throughout this period the lineup and instrumentation of JJUUJJUU moved in step with the project’s ethos of ephemera and flux, as JJUUJJUU continued to tour in several different configurations with Pirrone at their center, sharing stages with Claypool Lennon Delirium, Tortoise, Allah-Las, Temples, Tinariwen and others.

Over the next several years, Pirrone recorded in various spaces around California to document the songs that would eventually make up JJUUJJUU’s debut LP, Zionic Mud. The album’s release was accompanied by alternate versions of the tracks remixed or reimagined by many of the band’s notable supporters including J Mascis, jennylee of Warpaint, Liars, Metz and Autolux. In support of Zionic Mud, JJUUJJUU toured opening for Primus, Mastodon, Kikagaku Moyo, Earthless and festivals including Pickathon, Nelsonville, M3F, and more.

Pirrone and company recorded two follow ups to 2018's Zionic Mud in spring of 2020. With extra time on his hands, Pirrone taught himself how to record and then sent tracks to long time band members Ian Gibbs and Joseph Assef. The tracks were sent around to Boogarins, Alex Edkins (Metz), and additional friends to be revealed soon. The band eventually wound up at Rancho De La Luna and put finishing touches on the record with Dave Catching and Jon Russo.

2023 saw the collective play a string of shows around the globe including their Los Angeles residency at Gold Diggers. They also shared new music including “Nowhere,” “Daisy Chain,” “Crappy New Year” and “No Way In.”

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana/Coachella