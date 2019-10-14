Jimmy Bowen Inducted Into Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame

Seasoned music artist Jimmy Bowen was recently recognized by the National Traditional Country Music Association and inducted into the Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame for his significant contributions of preservation, promotion and performance of traditional Country music locally, nationally and internationally at a ceremony during the 44th Annual Old Time Country Music Festival held in Fremont, Nebraska on October 5.



"The 44th Annual Old Time Country Music Festival in Fremont, Nebraska was such an amazing event! Thanks to the NYCMA, Bob and Sheila Everhart, and especially the National Traditional Country Music Association for keeping the traditional sounds of country music going strong," stated Jimmy Bowen. "It is such an honor to be included alongside so many of our industry's greatest artists from the Carter Family, Loretta Lynn, Jeannie Seely, Gail Davies, Jeannie C. Riley, Roy Rogers & Dale Evans, Grandpa and Ramona Jones to Roy Acuff."



Jimmy Bowen has been creating music for more than three decades and, thankfully, has even bigger plans for the future. His new single, "Blood Red Moon," was co-written written by Sonny LeMaire, Liz Hengber and Tommy Lee James. The new music is available for streaming and download on all online digital platforms here.



In an age when it seems that technology has taken the place of talent, it is both reassuring and refreshing to see a seasoned artist who continues to have a stronghold in the music industry. Jimmy Bowen has been creating music for more than three decades and, thankfully, has even bigger plans for the future. Bowen's impressive tenure in Bluegrass music includes eight years with Charlie Waller and the Country Gentlemen and more than four years with David Parmley and Continental Divide. While traveling with these renowned groups, Bowen also earned multiple awards. These include IBMA Song of the Year "Waltz of the Angels," with Charlie Waller and the Country Gentlemen, IBMA Album of the Year for Souvenirs with Charlie Waller and the Country Gentlemen and IBMA Emerging Artist of the Year with David Parmley and Continental Divide. Another creative outlet for Bowen is his pursuit of acting and he has been cast for various series, dramas, and commercials all while working with some of the biggest names in television. On the horizon for this hard-working artist is a music television show. "Creating my own 'show' has always been a dream of mine," said Bowen, "and I'm doing it online so that everyone in the world can access it." More details on this project coming soon. Stay current with Jimmy Bowen on his website jimmybowen.com/.





Related Articles View More Music Stories