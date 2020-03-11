Jim White And Marisa Anderson Announce Debut Collaboration THE QUICKENING

Drummer Jim White and guitarist Marisa Anderson have announced their debut collaborative album The Quickening, out May 15th. The Quickening's first single "The Lucky" speaks to the album's spontaneity, featuring an acoustic guitar Anderson picked up outside of Mexico City from a local luthier ahead of recording, on a whim. The duo will be touring the U.S. west and east coast throughout May and June, and plan to tour Europe in late 2020.



Jim White and Marisa Anderson share an abounding appetite for musical exploration. White, as a member of Venom P Stinger, Dirty Three, and Xylouris White, is well known for his creative and idiosyncratic drumming. His singular abilities have also led to collaborations with Cat Power, PJ Harvey, and Bill Callahan among others. Anderson's prolific output as a solo performer, her mastery of traditional folk and blues forms and her abilities to make them entirely her own has established her as one of the most exciting and forward-thinking guitarists of the last decade.



The idea of a collaboration developed while on the road together in 2015, Anderson playing solo and White playing with Xylouris White. The Quickening began at the Portland studio Type Foundry in late 2018, where the duo initially agreed to meet and improvise and record. Happy with the recordings, the duo headed to Mexico City and into Estudios Noviembres, a time capsule of a studio from the 70's that had been largely closed before some young engineers took it over. The "slight disorientation" of working in less familiar environments mirrored their willingness to plunge headfirst into exploring new sonic territory together. The duo did not rehearse or perform together prior to the recording sessions; as White puts it, "it's good to suspend disbelief at this stage of playing."

Jim White and Marisa Anderson tour dates

May 13 - Portland, OR - KEX Portland - Rooftop premiere

May 14 - Portland, OR - KEX Library (album release show)

May 15 - Astoria, OR - Anita

May 16 - Seattle, WA - Vera Project

May 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

Jun. 16 - Philadelphia, PA - TBA

Jun. 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

Jun. 18 - Keene, NH - Nova Arts Block

Jun. 19 - Montreal, QC - OK LÁ Festival

Jim White and Marisa Anderson - The Quickening tracklist

1. Gathering

2. Unwritten

3. The Lucky

4. The Other Christmas Song

5. Last Days

6. Diver

7. The Quickening

8. Pallet

9. 18 to 1

10. November





