Jim Brickman 'The Magic of Christmas Tour' Announced for 2020

The Christmas season takes on a whole new enchanting light as Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman brings his beautiful music and charm to over 20 cities, titled The Magic of Christmas. Brickman, who's charted 34 Billboard Adult Contemporary singles, has earned four gold & one platinum albums simply by making fans feel as though they are a part of a real life Christmas card. Jim brings the sounds and spirit of the season with carols, classics and original songs for this 24th tour in 2020. His signature holiday music will warm the hearts of all, as sweet familiar sounds help fans escape from the hustle and bustle and celebrate the season together.



"Christmas is so much about memories and nostalgia, so you want to take people back to this place," said Brickman. "I love to perform live more than anything and I think the tone of my shows is such a familial and inviting type of experience that it's really become a tradition for a lot of people, which I'm thankful for. I think, sometimes, my whole approach is I want to entertain and make people feel good. At Christmas, it's sort of a whole different thing," he said. "It's important to do some songs that people are familiar with. I know, as an audience goer, I don't want too much unfamiliar music. What makes people feel comfortable is something they know."



Make Jim Brickman's 'The Magic of Christmas' concert your new holiday tradition by gathering family, friends and loved ones to share in the magic. Celebrate the faith, love and togetherness that we value most this time of year and be a part of the joyous magic that brings Jim Brickman fans back every single year.



The Magic Of Christmas Tour 2020:

November 27 Derry, N.H. - Tupelo Music Hall

November 28 Albany, N.Y. - The Egg Performing Arts Center

November 29 New Haven, Conn. - Shubert Theatre

December 04 St Paul, Minn. - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

December 06 Rochester, N.Y. - RBTL Auditorium Theatre

December 08 Findlay, Ohio - Marathon Performing Arts Center

December 09 Lansing, Mich. - Wharton Center for the Performing Arts

December 10 Bay City, Mich. - State Theatre

December 11 Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Paramount Theatre

December 12 Springfield, Mo. - Gillioz Theatre

December 13 Wichita, Kan. - Orpheum Theatre

December 14 Kansas City, Mo. - Folly Theater

December 15 Red Bank, N.J. - Count Basie Center for the Arts

December 16 Johnstown, Pa. - Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center

December 17 Wilmington, Del. - Playhouse at Rodney Square

December 18 Hartford, Conn. - Belding Theater

December 19 Allentown, Pa. - Miller Symphony Hall

December 20 Canton, Ohio - Palace Theatre

December 21 Charlotte, N.C. - McGlohon Theater

December 22 Raleigh, N.C. - Meymandi Concert Hall

December 26 Columbus, Ohio - Southern Theatre

December 27 Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Opera House

December 30 Phoenix, Ariz. - Musical Instrument Museum

December 31 Phoenix, Ariz. - Musical Instrument Museum

January 01 Phoenix, Ariz. - Musical Instrument Museum



The Magic of Christmas will kick off the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 27th in Derry, N.H. For a full list of tour stops, visit jimbrickman.com/tour.





