Jill Andrews Returns With New Single 'Dark Days'

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Jill Andrews returns with a brand new single called "Dark Days." Her first new studio release in over two years, "Dark Days" is a sprawling, bittersweet reflection on standing side-by-side with those you love while confronting old demons head on.

Leaning into the contemplative writing and lush melodies that has earned her widespread critical acclaim, she explores the complexities of looking back and moving forward simultaneously, giving grace to a partner as he processes his past.

"Often when I'm confronted with something painful in a relationship, I go into self-protection mode where I hide instead of face the issue at hand," stated Andrews. "I wrote this song about a specific circumstance where this reaction of mine felt like abandonment to the other person and sent us off into different corners, each feeling alone and misunderstood. This song is my way of trying to revise history and make amends with it. It's also a promise that I will always try to walk alongside him even on his hardest days."

Available everywhere through Vulture Vulture/Tone Tree Music, "Dark Days" provides the first peek at new music on the horizon for Andrews. It finds her reuniting with producer Lucas Morton who also helmed her previous album, 2020's Thirties.

Recorded at 4115 Studios in Nashville, it features an all-star cast of musicians including Tyler Chester (Sara Bareilles, Jackson Brown, Madison Cunningham), Juan Solorzano (Becca Mancari, Mary Gauthier, Michaela Anne), Graham Bechler (Erin Rae, Allen Stone), Jon Truman (Lilly Hiatt, Carly Pearce), and Old Sea Brigade's Ben Cramer who steps in on backing vocals.

"Over the past few years when I'd sit down to write, old memories would flood in, distant smells and visions. At first I dismissed them but they kept coming day after day. Eventually my writing sessions became more of a meditation, with me sitting quietly on the couch listening for ideas flowing from some seemingly magical and unconscious place. I am so excited to be releasing new music this year, stay tuned for much more."

Photo Credit: Fairlight Hubbard