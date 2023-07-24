Jessy Lanza Drops 'Love Hallucination' Friday; US Tour Kicks Off August

The album features contributions from Jacques Greene, David Kennedy, Paul White, Jeremy Greenspan, and Marco 'Tensnake' Niermeski.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 1 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 3 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADEST Photo 4 Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN

Jessy Lanza Drops 'Love Hallucination' Friday; US Tour Kicks Off August

This Friday, Jessy Lanza returns with Love Hallucination (Hyperdub), her fourth album which features contributions from Jacques Greene, David Kennedy, Paul White, Jeremy Greenspan, and Marco 'Tensnake' Niermeski.

Singles “Don't Leave Me Now,” “Midnight Ontario,” and “Limbo” heralded the album, revealing a fresher, poppier side to Jessy’s sound. Eager fans can catch an early listen of the record on Bandcamp on July 25th at 2pm ET. Later this fall, Jessy embarks on a headlining tour of North America, her first headlining tour in many years.

Love Hallucination lets Jessy flex her skills in the studio and rebuilds her sound — in fact, the singer-producer calls the album her “trust fall.” The theme of trusting yourself in the moment drives the record forward, which includes singing more explicitly about sex or incorporating her saxophone skills. Using her intuition as a compass Jessy crafted Love Hallucination around the idea of being blinded by love but being self-assured enough to know your instinct matters, even if it takes time to make sense. 

Having just moved from the Bay Area to sunny LA, Jessy steps into a newfound confidence and personal authenticity. The album’s sleek and evolved sound is a breath of fresh air, facilitated by producers Jacques Greene, David Kennedy, Paul White, Jeremy Greenspan, and Marco 'Tensnake' Niermeski expanding her production toolbox. From club-ready songs to more downbeat and sultry works, Love Hallucination reminds us of falling into depths of love but being self-assured enough to trust one’s instincts. So far, its singles have elicited love from Pitchfork, Resident Advisor, Them, NPR, and Paper.

Hear the singles “Don't Leave Me Now,” “Midnight Ontario,” and “Limbo”

This fall, Jessy embarks on a headlining tour of North America and Europe in support of Love Hallucination, her first headlining set of shows in many years. Earlier in Spring 2023, she accompanied Yaeji on a US tour. Other dates included A Club Called Rhonda, Pitchfork Live at Coachella 2023, All Points East festival in the UK, and Montreal’s own Igloofest. Tickets for her tour are available HERE.

Upcoming Live Dates

8/1 Hollywood, CA - Amoeba Records

8/10 Seattle, WA - KEXP Concerts at the Mural

8/11 Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

8/12 Portland, OR - Holocene

9/22 San Francisco, CA - Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop

9/23 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

9/24 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

9/27 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

9/28 Houston, TX - Secret Group

9/29 Austin, TX - The Parish

9/30 Dallas, TX - Rubber Gloves

10/2 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

10/3 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

10/4 Washington, DC - Union Stage

10/5 New York, NY - Racket

10/7 Boston, MA - Deep Cuts

10/8 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

10/10 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

10/11 Toronto, ON - El Mocambo Upstairs

10/12 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

Jessy Lanza, Canadian singer, producer and DJ from Hamilton, Ontario, has trodden an inspiring path which led to 2013’s boldly minimalist debut Pull My Hair Back, released on revered UK label Hyperdub.

Gorgeously complex follow-ups Oh No – shortlisted for Canada’s prestigious Polaris Prize – and 2020’s All the Time crowned her as a singular talent in the left-of-pop sphere. 2021 sees the singer-producer’s contribution to the prestigious DJ Kicks Mix Series.

Throughout the years, Jessy has garnered praise from the likes of Pitchfork, Billboard, the FADER, Resident Advisor. Having just concluded a tour with Yaeji throughout the US, the concurrent release of Love Hallucination signals new heights for Jessy in an embrace of her ever evolving sound and authentic lyricism.

Photo Credit: Trent Tomlinson



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Vancouver Psych-Pop Artist Old Man Canyon Announces New EP Photo
Vancouver Psych-Pop Artist Old Man Canyon Announces New EP

Nettwerk is excited to reveal the signing of Vancouver singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist alternative pop-psych artist Old Man Canyon. To celebrate the news, Jett Pace a.k.a. Old Man Canyon, unveils the details of his highly anticipated upcoming EP, So Long Babylon, out September 29 with the release of its second single, “Never Apart.”

2
Nils Lofgren Releases New Album Mountains Photo
Nils Lofgren Releases New Album 'Mountains'

The result is perhaps the most vulnerable and revealing work in Lofgren’s impressive 50-year catalog, delivered with the help of an all-star cast of friends including Ringo Starr, Neil Young, Cindy Mizelle, the Howard Gospel Choir, Ron Carter and David Crosby. The album also contains stunning artwork by renowned Arizona artist Ed Mell.

3
The Beach Boys Release Classic Albums in Dolby Atmos for Streaming Photo
The Beach Boys Release Classic Albums in Dolby Atmos for Streaming

Experience the timeless music of The Beach Boys like never before with their classic albums now available to stream in immersive Dolby Atmos audio. Rediscover iconic hits and beloved songs with unparalleled clarity and depth.

4
The Arcadian Wild Release New Album Welcome Photo
The Arcadian Wild Release New Album 'Welcome'

Working with engineer Logan Matheny (Colony House, Hiss Golden Messenger) and mixer Shani Gandhi (Sarah Jarosz, Sierra Hull), the band approached the recording sessions for the album as live as possible, embracing the organic feel of their concerts with the help of double bassist Erik Coveney (Sierra Hull, Dave Barnes).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Vancouver Psych-Pop Artist Old Man Canyon Announces New EP 'So Long Babylon'Vancouver Psych-Pop Artist Old Man Canyon Announces New EP 'So Long Babylon'
AMERICAN DAD! Returns For Season 18 in SeptemberAMERICAN DAD! Returns For Season 18 in September
Nils Lofgren Releases New Album 'Mountains' Feat. Neil Young, Ringo Starr, David Crosby & MoreNils Lofgren Releases New Album 'Mountains' Feat. Neil Young, Ringo Starr, David Crosby & More
The Beach Boys Release Classic Albums in Dolby Atmos for StreamingThe Beach Boys Release Classic Albums in Dolby Atmos for Streaming

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
WICKED