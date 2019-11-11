Jessie Reyez Remixes Pink Sweat$'s Single 'Honesty'

Singer/songwriter Pink Sweat$ has announced the release of an official remix to his hit single, "Honesty," with Canadian singer/songwriter Jessie Reyez. The melodic record is available now on all digital retailers and streaming platforms. The release follows his recent collaboration with K-pop sensation Crush to deliver the rhythmic anthem, "I Wanna Be Yours."

In addition, "Honesty (Remix) [Feat. Jessie Reyez]" is preceded by the release of his renown EP, VOLUME 2. The 5-track collection -which includes the hit singles "I Know" and "Coke & Henny, Pt. 1" - received praised from fans and critics alike, garnering attention from such top outlets as Billboard, Complex, Hypebeast, Ones To Watch, and The FADER, among others. In addition, the official visual for Coke & Henny, Pt. 2 has amassed over 2 million views.

2019 saw a number of successes for the talented artist, including being named Apple Music's "Up Next" artist, ranked among Billboard's "11 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2019" and making his high profile network TV debut on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. As if that weren't enough, the break-through star was recently nominated for the "Best New Artist" 2019 Soul Train Award, in addition to being announced as a performer for the upcoming show taking place in Las Vegas, NV. The genius collaboration is a no-brainer, as Pink's standout single "Honesty," which appears on his extraordinary debut EP, VOLUME 1, is the #1 R&B record in Korea.

Hailed by HYPEBEAST as "a bright new face in the R&B world," Pink Sweat$ has drawn international applause for his utterly unique brand of genre-smashing contemporary soul, marked by lyrical complexity, melodic power, and true vocal majesty."





