Jesse Roper Returns With 'Cool Whip' From Third LP 'Horizons'

Canadian rocker Jesse Roper is back with the sultry and Motown-inspired new single "Cool Whip," to announce his long-awaited third album, Horizons, for a September 30 release.

Working closely with famed JUNO-nominated producer Gus Van Go (Metric, The Stills, Whitehorse, Arkells, The Trews, Sam Roberts) on this new collection of songs has pushed Roper into creating some of his best work.

"Recording with Gus and Werner F was on a whole new level. They really cared where the songs were headed and that they ended up just right", Roper confides. "Everything was broken down to the finest details and nothing was allowed to sit at just 'ok'. It was all about getting the vibe right."

And the vibe is certainly right. There's a depth, a vulnerability, to this new body of work that hasn't necessarily been at the forefront of Roper's previous offerings. With a richer infusion of vintage rhythm and blues as background, Roper's unique, soulful vocals are given space to soar. Like contemporaries Nathaniel Rateliffe and Dan Auerbach, Roper tells his story with heart.

"Cool Whip" exemplifies Roper's ability to create compelling songs that hook the listener while weaving a familiar yet captivating story - the result is a laid back, smooth vintage R&B track that incorporates all the best parts of 70's Motown and funk songwriting while maintaining modern commercial sensibilities.

"'Cool Whip' is my favourite song I've ever written; I like it more than any other song I've ever done. Maybe it's the fact that I had so much fun writing it that makes me like this one as much as I do. I listen to it and memories that make me smile pop into my head. It's also way out of the box for me and I love that," Roper reflects.

Buoyed by an all-star band including drummer Josh Dion (John Scofield, Paris Monster), saxophonist Tony Jarvis (Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, Charles Bradley), with Van Go on bass, "Cool Whip" marks a new chapter in Roper's musical journey.

Since emerging nearly a decade ago, Roper has been a relentless showman, touring across N. America, supporting artists such as Keith Urban and Tower of Power, hitting the Folk Alliance International in Kansas City, with his sophomore LP, Red Bird nominated for a 2015 West Coast Music Award, for 'Best Blues Recording'.

The title of this new collection, Horizon, is no coincidence. It's in reference to, "the endless expanse of something unexplained," Roper explains. With it Roper looks to stretch his musical legs and broaden those musical horizons.

Listen to the new single here: