Jeremy Shada Releases New Single 'This Feels Right'

Bi-coastal Emmy and MTV Award winning actor and musician Jeremy Shada announces his debut album "Vintage", set for release independently on October 1st. With the assist from producers Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount, it's a collection of autobiographical vignettes fusing pop music's greatest eras to redefine romance in the modern age. Across 12 tracks, the rising star explores the crooners of the '20s to the funk lines of the '70s to the catchy hard-hitting pop melodies of the '80s through present day. Lifted from the forthcoming album is new single "This Feels Right"-a groovy feel-good bop that will make you dance without a doubt-arriving alongside the official homemade-style video filmed inside the magical world of Disney.

Inspired by greats like Michael Jackson and the Bee Gees, "This Feels Right" details finally finding the right person for you and the euphoric comfort of knowing you're exactly where you need to be. "'This Feels Right' is a love letter to my wife as well as a love letter to upbeat '70s pop songs!" explains Jeremy Shada. "I wanted the music video to be fun, upbeat, basically just me and Carolynn running around and having fun. Since the song is such a '70s throwback, I wanted the video to feel almost timeless, and there's no better place for a magical timeless vibe than Disney World, ha! We had a blast shooting the video."

Writing his own music always seemed out of reach. It wasn't until he took part in a writing camp for Netflix's now-Emmy-award-winning Julie and the Phantoms, in which he secured the lead role of Reggie Peters in 2019 that he came to terms with his natural knack for writing and intense love for it as well. "As an actor, I am happy to be a faithful soldier," he states plainly. "I enjoy being able to bring other people's stories to life. But once I started writing music, I realized this was my way of getting to tell the stories that I wanted to tell."

As someone whose voice is known and adored by millions, VINTAGE is Jeremy Shada's step, or leap rather, into his most authentic self and an inspiration for others to actively be the main character in their story.

