Jeremy Garrett's Innovative Solo Album CIRCLES is Now Available

Jeremy Garrett - known for his fiddle playing and bold vocal style as a member of the GRAMMY award-winning Infamous Stringdusters - has released an intimate, wide-ranging solo album, Circles, now available from Organic Records.

Garrett plays guitar, fiddle, and mandolin himself on the recording, and uses plenty of modern musical technology behind his signature vocals to showcase an especially emotive side to his song-crafting. Yet as personal as the songs on the 8-track collection are, they also reflect his engagement with a community of co-writers, including some of the best-known names in Roots/Americana music. Highlights are Oliver Wood of the Wood Brothers on Garrett'spreviously released single, "I Am Who I Am"; Darrell Scott on "What Would We Find," premiered by Americana Highways; veteran Nashville songwriter Donna Ulisse on "Circles"; and one of his long-time writing partners, the award-winning Jon Weisberger on "Travel Light,""The Highway" and, along with another veteran co-writer, Josh Shilling, on the project's first single, "I Can't Lay Your Lovin' Down."

"I love to co-write songs with people. Though song ideas can take unexpected turns, many times the combination of the personalities and minds will create a more exciting outcome," says Garrett.

Using a carefully-assembled array of effects to create his roots-based compositions, Garrett loops and layers his instruments and vocals throughout the album. The technique is most notable in the instrumentals "Oracle" and "Baker's Jam," with the latter transforming a long-time favorite traditional tune, "Angeline The Baker," into a virtuosic, 21st century rave-up that reminds us why Garrett's known for his prowess on the fiddle.

The multi-instrumental layered recording style Garrett used to create this work results in lush textures that add to the intimacy of the songwriting. Yet thanks to his arsenal of devices, he's able to bring that same depth of sound to live performances, which he offers in tours built around his full-time band's schedule.

"Music and art can only evolve, so I think a natural marriage is incorporating some of this technology," says Garrett. "I'm able to create these tracks and soundscapes with all three of my instruments and vocals and just build something bigger. I really just hope people take away a really cool and deep thought-provoking vibe from this record."

Garrett's Circles has its place in a growing wave of exploratory acoustic fusion music, but stands out for the authentic songwriting at its core. The result is an unmistakably innovative collection that still finds its most enduring strength in the oldest of old-fashioned ways - by delivering deep, emotional expression straight from the heart.

Listen to Circles HERE.

About Jeremy Garrett

Jeremy Garrett is known as an innovative fiddle player, expressive singer and soul-searching songwriter in the GRAMMY Award-winning band, The Infamous Stringdusters, who broke onto the national scene in 2007, scooping up 3 International Bluegrass Music Association awards, including Album and Song of the Year. Since then, the group has become a national ambassador for progressive bluegrass, playing to club, theater and festival audiences around the country.

To the fans of the Stringdusters, Jeremy is known as "G-Grass" or "Freedom Cobra" for his dynamic stage presence. When he is not touring with The Infamous Stringdusters, he turns his attention to his solo show, wowing listeners by using electronic effects to layer and loop multiple instruments and vocals. Jeremy also performs in all-star line-ups ranging from funk music to traditional bluegrass.

Jeremy has a more intimate side as a songwriter and has a broad catalog of originally crafted songs. He has contributed several songs to the Stringdusters, including the title track for their 2014 album "Let It Go," winning first place in the Folk category for the 2014 USA Songwriting Competition. His songwriting collaborations include Darrell Scott, Oliver Wood (of The Wood Brothers), Jon Weisberger, Josh Shilling, Becky Buller and more.





