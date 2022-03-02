Jeremie Albino Shares 'The Night Was Young' from 'Past Dawn' EP

Rising Americana singer/songwriter Jeremie Albino is excited to announce details of his forthcoming six song EP titled Past Dawn. Produced by Michael Trent of Shovels & Rope, the collection is set for release on April 1st via Good People Record Co.

They have released lead single "The Night Was Young," watch the official video for the addictively anthemic, ballad-esque road-song that was shot during a recent trip to Las Vegas with longtime collaborator Mark Klassen below. Jeremie will hit the road with Shovels & Rope this spring followed by a European Headline Tour and several festival dates (full routing below).

The Past Dawn EP showcases the songwriter at his most captivating; exploring loss, love, and home against a background of hopeful camaraderie. It also features the unmistakable stylings of Michael Trent's previous productions, delivering smoky harmonies, soaring guitars, honkey tonk piano, and foot stomping grooves. The collection offers hints of Americana, folk, blues, and rock 'n' roll, with introspective storytelling and the spontaneous energy that makes Jeremie Albino's live show so special.

New experiences in songwriting, recording, and production were spurred by pandemic-induced constraints. "I'd send Michael a version of something, and he'd work on it and send it back to Canada," Jeremie recounts. "We both brought something of ourselves to these songs. It was great to have external input in an otherwise isolating time."

Odes to homes near and far are all over Past Dawn. So is a deep contemplation of illness and the loss of family, as well as poignant addresses to loved ones. Jeremie's voice is equal parts warm and brisk on "Acre of Land," a romping opener, written at a backyard BBQ with Khalid Yassein of Wild Rivers, while a melodic sensitivity gives way to a plaintive gravel on "Buck," a song co-written with Michael Trent. Albino's delivery is signature throughout: moving from clear-eyed melancholy to upbeat riffs with a lilting timbre that's refreshingly unfiltered. Full track listing can be found below!

Jeremie Albino expands the boundaries of Americana, folk and country with his signature brand of soulful storytelling and kinetic performance. The past few years have been non-stop for one of the most exciting artists to watch in recent years. His 2019 debut, Hard Time, was released to critical acclaim and was followed Blue Blue Blue (a collaboration with vocal powerhouse Cat Clyde).

Jeremie has toured with St. Paul and the Broken Bones, J.D. McPherson, The Suffers and more leading artists on the roots scene, and drawn acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, Bluegrass Situation, Relix, Ditty TV, Glide, Earmilk, Exclaim etc. During his debut at 2019's Americanafest, Billboard called his performance at The Station Inn "One Of The 11 Best Things We Saw."

He's been hailed by Apple Music as a "Best New Artist Of The Week" and Hard Time was one of their "10 Albums You Must Hear," while Spotify has championed him since the beginning, slotting the rising star on several coveted playlists including The Pulse of Americana. With a sophomore album and multiple tours in the works, Jeremie has solidified himself as a musician who knows how to honor the histories of folk and country while staying firmly in the present.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

March 22 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre

March 23 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

March 25 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

March 26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

March 29 - Milwaukee, WI- Turner Hall Ballroom

March 31 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

April 1 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

April 2 - Ann Arbor, MI- Blind Pig

April 3 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club Theatre

April 5 - Albany, NY - Lewis A. Swyer Theatre

April 6 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

April 8 - South Orange, NJ - South Orange Performing Arts Center

April 9 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

April 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philly

April 13 - Charlotteville, VA - Jefferson Theater

April 14 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

April 16 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre