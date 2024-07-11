Jeremie Albino Brings Freewheeling Rock n' Roll To New Single 'Rolling Down the 405'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Easy Eye Sound has is set to release the label debut of Jeremie Albino, a singular voice hailed for emotionally nuanced storytelling and electrifying, livewire and passionate performances. The culmination of a remarkable journey - from busking on the streets of Toronto, to sharing stages with artists like Orville Peck and Sierra Ferrell - Albino embarks on his next chapter with Our Time In The Sun, coming November 1.

The twelve-song collection finds him joining forces with Dan Auerbach - lead singer of The Black Keys, founder of Easy Eye Sound, and GRAMMY®-winning producer - after a chance encounter with Albino’s music that left Auerbach mesmerized. “The first time I saw Jeremie it was just him and his acoustic. His voice was amazing. I instantly loved his style and charisma - I didn’t know it could just be so real,” he remembers of first hearing Albino. “When we brought him in the studio, it was a dream session. He’s so talented, comfortable with who he is - he’s able to put everyone in the room at ease and bring people together with his music.”

Listen to the JJ Cale-meets-Leon Bridges flair of lead single “Rolling Down The 405,” and catch the freewheeling vibes of the accompanying music video shot and directed by Mark Klassen HERE.

“I feel like I learned so much about myself and what I’m capable of,” says Albino of creating Our Time In The Sun. "This record is the most myself I think I’ve ever sounded. I’m more comfortable in my own skin now than ever before.”

Albino’s story began on a farm in rural Ontario, where trips to sell produce in Toronto quickly turned into playing music on the city’s streets and eventually into performing galvanizing live shows. Soon enough, those live shows would become his profession - and farming his hobby - as he earned more-and-more chances to perform across the United States and Canada, with tourmates including Shovels & Rope and St. Paul & The Broken Bones. As he began work with Dan Auerbach on Our Time In The Sun, it was bottling such enthralling live energy that became their mission statement.

As the two workshopped ideas and listened to old 45s in Nashville, Auerbach introduced Albino to some of the city’s finest session players and songwriters, notably Pat McLaughlin (John Prine, Johnny Cash). “Rolling Down The 405” came to life when Albino, Auerbach and McLaughlin were riffing during a songwriting session. “The song came together so fast. I just started chugging on the guitar and singing lyrics off the top of my head,” Albino recollects. As the recording sessions started, “Rolling Down The 405” was the first song they tracked. “We played the demo for the guys in the room, and everybody just understood what it needed to be,” says Albino. Together, they crafted a song capturing the restless spirit of the open road with Albino’s lyrical precision and heartfelt delivery. Albino continues, “That was the most fun I’ve had making a record, and it set the tone for the rest of the sessions.” Our Time In the Sun consists of sharp, observant, and deeply-felt originals defined by clever turns of phrase - tapping into Southern psychedelia and the blues-rock of the 60s to tell tales of love gone sour, struggling with the bottle, and a life defined by work.

Jeremie Albino will tour Our Time In The Sun throughout 2024, with a full list of announced dates below.

OUR TIME IN THE SUN TRACKLIST

I Don’t Mind Waiting Baby Ain’t It Cold Outside Let Me Lay My Head Out Time In The Sun Rolling Down The 405 So Many Ways To Say I Love You Struggling With The Bottle Give It To Me One Last Time Dinner Bell Since I’ve Been Knowing You Gimme Some Hold Me Tight

TOUR DATES

07/12 - Summer Sounds Series - Cedarburg, Wisconsin

07/13 - North Liberty Blues & BBQ Fest - North Liberty, Iowa

07/14 - Bishop Bar - Bloomington, Indiana

07/16 - Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, Michigan

07/19 - Master Musicians Festival - Somerset, Kentucky

07/20 - Red Truck Brewery - Vancouver, Canada

07/27 - Out of Space - Skokie, Illinois

08/01-08/03 - Mile of Music Fest -Appleton, Wisconsin

08/04 - Hinterland - St. Charles, Illinois

08/17 - Oliver Hazard Day - Waterville, Ohio

08/18 - CNE Bandshell - Toronto, Canada

08/31 - Fine 2-Day Fest - Maquoketa, Iowa

