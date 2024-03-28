Jenny Don't And The Spurs Announce New Album 'Broken Hearted Blue'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jenny Don't—of Pacific Northwest-based garage-rockers-turned-two-steppers Jenny Don't and The Spurs—earned her moniker in her youth for her strong-willed and independent nature, often defying authority figures much to their consternation. This inherent rebelliousness led her to resonate with the authentic outlaw spirit of Country Western music, a spirit that is very much alive and well in the group's new single “Pain In My Heart.”

Inspired by the writing style of Johnny Paycheck—and, in Don't's words, “His classic delivery of telling a story while the band keeps it rollin' on”—“Pain In My Heart” finds Don't flashing a smile and a wry apology in an around-the-bush plea for forgiveness all to the beat of the sharp country stylings of The Spurs. “I love how some of those old classic country singers can charm their way through a song,” says Don't. “Even though they might be in the wrong you still want ‘em to win in the end. ‘Yeah, I know. I'm a jerk…but I love ya.'”

“Pain In My Heart” is the first single from Jenny Don't and the Spurs' upcoming album Broken Hearted Blue—due out June 14th on Fluff and Gravy Records. Fans can check out the music video for “Pain In My Heart” at this link, stream or download the single here, and pre-order or pre-save Broken Hearted Blue ahead of its release right here.

More About Broken Hearted Blue: With their exciting new album, Broken Hearted Blue, Jenny Don't and the Spurs—Jenny Don't (vocals/guitar), Kelly Halliburton (bass), Christopher March (guitar), and Buddy Weeks (drums)—present ten dynamic songs that channel the essence of the Northwest's music sounds while evoking the nostalgia of the Western frontier. Produced by Collin Hegna (Brian Jonestown Massacre, Federale), this album is a testament to Hegna's meticulous craftsmanship. With his guidance, Jenny Don't and the Spurs have created a musical tapestry that highlights each member's talents.

“On this album, Kelly and I collaborated more closely than ever, shaping most of the musical parts together,” reflecting on their growth both as a couple and as a band. Jenny expresses, "We're just fed up with mainstream music's repetitive nature and the confines of genres. Each of us brings our own musical flavors to the table, emphasizing the importance of authenticity over conformity. Our music pulls from a variety of genres, which can be a bit tricky to define. But Collin really nailed it, capturing our blend of country, rock and roll, with that added touch of Western charm."

Broken Hearted Blue is a significant milestone, as it marks Buddy Weeks' debut on drums. The loss of longtime drummer Sam Henry (The Wipers, Poison Idea, Napalm Beach) to cancer in 2022 was a devastating blow that would have halted many bands. However, instead of slowing down, the Spurs intensified their touring and recording efforts, determined to honor Sam's legacy by forging ahead with their musical journey. The album track “Bones in the Sand” draws from that profound experience and the resilience found amidst it.

Broken Hearted Blue Tracklist:

Flying High

Pain In My Heart

Jealous Heart

Sidewinder

Unlucky Love

Broken Hearted Blue

You're What I Need

One More Night

My Baby's Gone

Bones In The Sand

Catch Jenny Don't and the Spurs On Tour:

4/17 - Blue Lake, CA - Logger Bar

4/18 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

4/19 - Redding, CA - IOOF Hall

4/20 - Portland, OR - One Moto Show

5/16 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo

5/17 - Vancouver BC - Green Auto

5/18 - Everette, WA - Fisherman's Village Festival

5/19 - Vashon Island, WA - Summer Music Series

5/23 - Portland, OR - Cravin' Gravy Social Club

5/24 - Spokane, WA - Nyne

5/25 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station

5/26 - Spearfish, SD - The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center

5/28 - Minneapolis, MN - “Uptown”

5/29 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel

5/30 - Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald's Side Bar

5/31 - Mosinee, WI - Lamplight Sessions

6/1 - Green Bay, WI - Rock N' Roll Land

6/3 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

6/4 - Yorkville, IL - The Law Office Pub

6/5 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

6/6 - Detroit, MI - Lager House

6/8 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

6/9 - Rochester, NY - Bug Jar

6/10 - Toronto, ON - Bovine Sex Club

6/11 - Montreal, QC - Cabaret Fouf

6/12 - Portsmouth, NH - Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

6/13 - Greenfield, MA - Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center

6/14 - Albany, NY - Fuse Box

6/16 - New Haven, CT - Cafe Nine

6/17 - New York, NY - The Mercury Lounge

6/19 - Richmond, VA - Cobra Cabana

6/20 - Pittsburg, PA - Club Cafe

6/21 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Café

6/23 - Chicago, IL - Motoblot

6/24 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

6/25 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

6/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

6/27 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

For all tour dates and ticket information, please visit jennydontandthespurs.com.

More about Jenny Don't and the Spurs:

Emerging from the Pacific Northwest, over the past decade Jenny Don't and the Spurs have built a reputation as hardworking and musically-driven stalwarts of the Country Western scene. Despite facing challenges like Jenny's vocal surgery in 2019 and the loss of drummer Sam Henry to cancer in 2022, they've remained resilient and fully committed to their musical journey. With a fierce DIY ethos, they've independently released the majority of their 13 albums on their own label, cultivating a vast international following through extensive tours across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and performances in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Mexico. In 2021, Jenny Don't and the Spurs garnered attention with their album Fire On The Ridge, a collaboration with Fluff and Gravy records that topped the Alt-Country charts. Their achievements included receiving the coveted "2023 Outlaw Group" award at Dale Watson's Ameripolitan Award Ceremony in Memphis, Tennessee. During this period, they also joined Charley Crockett for multiple dates on his American West tour, before captivating audiences at the Out On The Weekend Fest in Melbourne, Australia. Jenny Don't and the Spurs remain committed to pursuing their passion with their upcoming release Broken Hearted Blue, slated to debut on June 14th, 2024, via Fluff and Gravy records.