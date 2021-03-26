Jennifer Smestad to Release 'Can't Have Mine'

RECORDS Nashville artist and songwriter Jennifer Smestad is set to release her latest track- "Can't Have Mine" - TODAY, Friday, March 26 here. Fans can check out the introspective lyric video for the song exclusively via NY Country Swag starting today, below.

"Can't Have Mine," a lilting, country-vibe stunner, first teased to her more than 228k TikTok followers, is written by Smestad with Shelby Darrall and Noby Sidez is the follow-up to her breakthrough debut single, " Half The Man ," which has racked up more than 18 million streams and 100k consumption units to date.

"When we wrote 'Can't Have Mine' I originally thought it was just a pretty, sad song and after posting it on TikTok I realized how empowering it is, not only for women, but anyone in a relationship," shares Smestad. "It gives them a voice and the power to leave a relationship if it's unhealthy. We all deserve to know our worth and that's what this song is about. I'm excited for everyone to hear it!"

The Gilbert, Ariz. native moved to Nashville in 2016 to pursue her musical dreams as a singer/songwriter, after her faith and family helped her overcome Tourette's Syndrome, OCD and social anxiety diagnoses, having garnered a wealth of performing experiences, from Miss America to churches to ballparks to various country music venues. Smestad is signed to RECORDS Nashville, published by TwentySeven Music (in partnership with Sony Music Publishing) and managed by Hill Entertainment Group.

Watch the video here.