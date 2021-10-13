Jennifer O'Connor Shares Title Track from New LP 'Born at the Disco'

Jennifer O'Conner has released the titled track from her new album, "Born at the Disco", which is set to be released on November 5.

Preorder the new album here.

"This one is kind of my love letter to music," says Jennifer O'Connor in a statement. "The one constant in my life for as long back as I can remember has been my love of music. I was kind of a quiet, shy kid with a big inner life, and music was, and probably still is, my best friend. It's gotten me through a lot and continues to offer me so much-I am forever grateful that we found one another."

Recorded over the last few years at home with drum machines, synths, sound effects and ample noise, and completed late 2020 to early 2021 with Tom Beaujour at Nuthouse Recording, Born at the Disco is influenced by O'Connor's formative years in the late 70s and 80s- the triumvirate of Madonna, Prince, and George Michael, the soundtracks of Giorgio Moroder and Harold Faltermeyer, and the Funk/Soul/Disco bins at Main Street Beat, the record/clothing/book shop she co-founded in Nyack, New York with her wife and labelmate, Amy Bezunartea.

Jennifer has been releasing celebrated albums for almost 20 years, with two on Matador, and now her own Kiam Records. (She has also performed live as a member of Dump, with James McNew of Yo La Tengo, who also played bass on two of her albums.) A successful run of music licenses (Apple, Netflix and beyond) has helped support the label over the years, including projects for other Kiam artists, and enabled her to open the record store in 2014.

Watch the music video for the track here: